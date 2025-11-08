The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, has directed troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) to prepare for what he called a decisive phase in the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the Nigerian North-east.

Addressing soldiers at the OPHK headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday, the army chief said the Nigerian Army was entering a critical stage of the counter-insurgency campaign and that “failure is not an option.”

“You have been training to defeat the terrorists disturbing the North-east. This time, you are going to do it differently. All combat enablers have been provided. New platforms have been introduced—all to ensure your success,” he said.

Mr Shaibu, a lieutenant-general, said the ongoing phase of the operation would be led by a new generation of soldiers, urging them to build on and surpass the achievements of earlier troops who fought in national and international missions.

The army chief’s message reflected both urgency and determination, as intelligence reports suggest that Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, though weakened, are regrouping around the Lake Chad axis and exploiting porous borders.

Military analysts warn that any delay in the planned offensive could reverse recent gains amid growing regional instability and increased extremist propaganda.

Mr Shaibu disclosed that experienced officers had been deployed to the theatre and that new equipment and technologies were now available to support troops.

He also assured the soldiers that their welfare remained a top priority. “From improved ration and prompt payment of allowances to enhanced medical care, we will continue to improve on your well-being,” he said.

The army chief added that investments were being made in accommodation and education for soldiers’ children, noting, “We will ensure your children attend the best schools—our command and Army children’s schools.”

During his two-day operational visit to Maiduguri, the COAS also visited wounded soldiers at the 7 Division Medical Specialists Hospital, inspected repaired armoured vehicles and the Nigerian Army Aviation/TB2 Armed Drone Hangar, commissioned new transit accommodation for troops, and paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno.

The visit signals the army’s intention to shift from a largely defensive posture to a sustained offensive aimed at dismantling remaining insurgent strongholds in Nigeria’s North-east.