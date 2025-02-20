Ikoyi Club’s Sunday Olapade is the sole Nigerian professional golfer competing in the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, a prestigious $2.5 million European Tour event.
The event teed off in grand style at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday, 20 February.
Olapade secured one of the final three qualification spots at the Safari Tour Regional Qualifiers on Monday, finishing just behind Deus Willy and Paul Chidale.
His participation marks Nigeria’s return to top-flight golf for the first time since Oche Odoh led the country’s campaign in 2021.
|
Fighting for a place on the leaderboard
The Ikoyi Club golfer had a challenging opening round, posting +6, placing him 14 strokes behind early leaders J. Parry and B. Hubert.
However, he remains optimistic about making a strong push in the second round to secure a stake in the winning purse and world ranking points.
“I will give it a fight. I will give it my best, but my joy is that I am able to speak for my colleagues back at home with this performance here.”
Olapade also emphasised the growing standard of professional golf in Nigeria, noting the recent impressive performances of Nigerian players across the continent.
A trailblazer
Olapade has enjoyed a remarkable run in recent months, securing victories at the Ivory Coast Open and Ghana Open and claiming Nigeria’s biggest professional purse in 2024.
He believes many Nigerian golfers can hold their own on the continent—if given the right support.
“A lot of players of Nigerian descent can compete at the highest level if they get the right backing,” he noted.
Veteran golfer Oche Odoh, alongside Gift Willy, is on standby for the event and praised Olapade’s achievements and potential.
“Olapade has been blazing since late last year, especially with the series of wins he had. But I think the DP World Tour, Magical Kenya Open, is the biggest feat of his career. I am very proud of him, and I believe he has more milestones ahead. As colleagues, we are here to cheer him on.”
READ ALSO: Golf: Hameed Adenekan emerges champion of 63rd FirstBank Lagos Open
Gateway to bigger opportunities
The Magical Kenya Open is one of the few European Tour events hosted on the African continent.
A strong performance from Olapade could open doors to more European Tour appearances, further solidifying his status as a rising force in African golf.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999