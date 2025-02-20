Ikoyi Club’s Sunday Olapade is the sole Nigerian professional golfer competing in the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, a prestigious $2.5 million European Tour event.

The event teed off in grand style at the Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday, 20 February.

Olapade secured one of the final three qualification spots at the Safari Tour Regional Qualifiers on Monday, finishing just behind Deus Willy and Paul Chidale.

His participation marks Nigeria’s return to top-flight golf for the first time since Oche Odoh led the country’s campaign in 2021.

Fighting for a place on the leaderboard

The Ikoyi Club golfer had a challenging opening round, posting +6, placing him 14 strokes behind early leaders J. Parry and B. Hubert.

However, he remains optimistic about making a strong push in the second round to secure a stake in the winning purse and world ranking points.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I will give it a fight. I will give it my best, but my joy is that I am able to speak for my colleagues back at home with this performance here.”

Olapade also emphasised the growing standard of professional golf in Nigeria, noting the recent impressive performances of Nigerian players across the continent.

A trailblazer

Olapade has enjoyed a remarkable run in recent months, securing victories at the Ivory Coast Open and Ghana Open and claiming Nigeria’s biggest professional purse in 2024.

He believes many Nigerian golfers can hold their own on the continent—if given the right support.

“A lot of players of Nigerian descent can compete at the highest level if they get the right backing,” he noted.

Veteran golfer Oche Odoh, alongside Gift Willy, is on standby for the event and praised Olapade’s achievements and potential.

“Olapade has been blazing since late last year, especially with the series of wins he had. But I think the DP World Tour, Magical Kenya Open, is the biggest feat of his career. I am very proud of him, and I believe he has more milestones ahead. As colleagues, we are here to cheer him on.”

Gateway to bigger opportunities

The Magical Kenya Open is one of the few European Tour events hosted on the African continent.

A strong performance from Olapade could open doors to more European Tour appearances, further solidifying his status as a rising force in African golf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

