They called him “Jay-Jay” because he was so good they named him twice, football analysts say. Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is a name that evokes magic, audacity, and pure, unadulterated footballing genius. It is precisely this emotional connection that makes the growing calls for his ascension to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chairmanship so dangerously seductive and so profoundly misguided.

The fundamental challenge facing Nigerian football is not a lack of passion; it is a crisis of leadership.

The standard for the NFF chairman has eroded to such a degree that we seem to have forgotten what the role requires. A true leader is not merely a famous name but a visionary, a strategist, and a manager of complex systems. They must be a dealer in hope, armed with a proven record of turning vision into reality, built on a foundation of both hard-earned victories and instructive failures.

This is not an indictment of Okocha’s legacy as a player, which is untouchable. It is, however, a plea for logic over emotion.

For a football-obsessed nation, failing to qualify for two consecutive World Cups is a catastrophic failure. As the saying goes, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Swapping one figurehead for another, based on sentimental appeal rather than executive competence, is precisely that kind of madness.

So, what is the real problem with the NFF? It transcends any single individual. The core issues have compounded over decades, rooted in a history of unqualified leadership. The federation has been plagued by short-termism, political interference, and a chronic lack of strategic planning. It operates as a reactive body, not a proactive one, leading to a systemic failure that has infested all levels of the football ecosystem.

Furthermore, the absence of a cohesive national football philosophy is glaring. From the grassroots to the senior national team, there is no consistent identity or style of play. Development is haphazard, not structured. A look back at our most potent and productive years, from 1993 to 1998, should have provided the blueprint for a national playing philosophy that could transcend regimes and coaches.

Then there is the administrative ineptitude. The recent self-inflicted media wound by the NFF’s own media unit says it all. After a damaging 1-1 draw against South Africa, a portion of an official press release read: “Cyriel Dessers, who had an unimpressive game in Uyo where he turned out a substitute that was substituted, did not have a better game as he was too slow to latch onto passes, could not win aerial balls and did little in bringing alive the Nigerian attack.”

This is an unbelievably unprofessional act for any serious organisation. In the aftermath, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi stated, “I saw it just like you saw it, and nobody in the headquarters was happy with that release. The NFF did not direct it… We are not happy that an individual is singled out.” Yet, critical questions remain unanswered: Where did the release emanate from? Who wrote and approved it for publication? And what has happened to the culprit? As of now, nobody has lost their job.

This incident is just a symptom of a deeper rot. Accusations of non-payment of match bonuses, some allegedly stretching back three years, have not been refuted. Constant contractual disputes with players and coaches, mismanagement of funds, and decaying infrastructure all point to a system in desperate need of an overhaul.

Filling this critical role requires an individual with a demonstrable history in sports administration, financial acumen, and the ruthless pragmatism to fix a broken system. We don’t just need a legend who inspired us on the pitch; we need a builder who can construct a sustainable future off it.

Naturally, Okocha has his supporters. Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o told ESPN, “In Africa, the best players are from Nigeria, but they lack good management. We have great ex-footballers in Nigeria, yet politicians are appointed to run the football affairs, leaving the experienced footballers behind… I’m urging Nigerian football fans to rally round for Jay-Jay Okocha to emerge victorious.”

Interestingly, Okocha had taken a shot at football administration years back as the Delta State Football Association chairman, but he did not cover himself in glory.

“I failed woefully as Delta FA chairman. Didn’t complete my tenure, I walked away,” the former Super Eagles captain said while speaking about his tenure in a chat with Sports Zone on Lagos Talks FM in January 2025.

Okocha bluntly admitted he “did not achieve anything” in the office, though he blamed the situation on the unfavourable working conditions he found himself in.

While we will forever celebrate Jay-Jay for what he was-one of the greatest players to ever grace the game-let us not confuse the brilliance of the magician with the meticulous skill of the architect. Our football future is too important to be built on a mirage.