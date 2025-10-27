The ARCH Archery Club Abuja, Nigeria’s largest private archery organisation and one of the driving forces behind the sport’s growing popularity in the country, has announced plans to host the 2025 ARCH Archery International Open Championship.

The event, scheduled for 31 October to 2 November, will take place in Abuja, bringing together over 120 elite archers from 20 Nigerian clubs and neighbouring countries including Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic.

According to the organisers, the championship will feature competitions across Recurve, Compound, Barebow, Para-archery, and Under-18 Youth categories, reflecting the club’s commitment to inclusivity and sporting excellence.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Aliyu Abubakar Garga, President of ARCH Archery Club, described the event as a defining moment for Nigerian sports.

“ARCH Archery Club has been at the heart of Nigeria’s archery renaissance,” he said. “We have worked tirelessly to build a community rooted in discipline, focus, and sportsmanship — giving young Nigerians the opportunity to compete and excel at international standards. This event celebrates how far we have come as a nation in this noble and ancient sport.”

ARCH Archery Club has earned recognition for setting new benchmarks in Nigerian archery.

It was the first private club to organise outdoor competitions at international distances and has since inspired the creation of more than 25 new archery clubs nationwide.

The club’s efforts have also contributed to Nigeria’s rising status on the continental stage. Earlier this year, ARCH archers secured the country’s first-ever medals at the African Continental Archery Championships in Pretoria, South Africa — a breakthrough that signalled the nation’s growing presence in African archery.

The upcoming Abuja championship is expected to combine competition with cultural exchange and youth empowerment.

Organisers say the three-day event will attract participation from local and regional federations, para-athletes, and youth divisions, offering a platform for talent discovery and collaboration.

Spectators, sports enthusiasts, and corporate partners are encouraged to attend what promises to be one of Nigeria’s most vibrant sporting events of the year.

The organisers describe the championship as a celebration of “focus, skill, and friendship under the Abuja skies.”

The 2025 ARCH Archery International Open Championship is being positioned as a highlight of Nigeria’s sporting calendar and a further step in the country’s journey to establish a strong archery presence in Africa.

Event Details

Date: 31 October – 2 November, 2025

Venue: Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria

Participants: Over 120 archers from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic

Categories: Recurve, Compound, Barebow, Para-archery, and Under-18 Youth