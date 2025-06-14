The city of Lagos is set to make history as it hosts Nigeria’s first-ever international archery tournament.

The Zen Archery Lagos International Open will take place from 18 to 21 June, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, popularly known as Onikan Stadium.

According to the organisers, the event will bring together more than 100 archers from clubs across Nigeria and abroad, competing in various divisions, including recurve, compound, barebow, mixed teams, youth, and para-archery.

“This tournament will not only raise the profile of archery in Nigeria but also open doors for young athletes to dream bigger,” said Emmanuel Oyeleke, Founder of Zen Archery Lagos. “Archery teaches patience, discipline, and focus—qualities we need in both sport and life.”

Described as a celebration of sport and community, the tournament aims to showcase Nigerian talent and attract global attention to the country’s growing archery scene.

The event is being organised by Zen Archery in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, and it is free for the public to attend.

Beyond the competition, the tournament will feature community fan zones, live entertainment, vendor exhibitions, and brand activations.

According to the organisers, these additions are designed to provide a full spectator experience and engage local youth in the sport.

One of the highlights of the event will be the official launch of the Zen Archery Sports Foundation, a non-profit focused on making archery accessible to underserved youth.

The foundation plans to offer free coaching, equipment, and mentorship programmes throughout the year.

The venue, Mobolaji Johnson Arena—formerly Onikan Stadium—has a capacity of 10,000 and a rich history in Nigerian sports. For the duration of the tournament, the football ground will transform into a world-class archery stage.

The competition will follow World Archery regulations, and archers can participate in up to two categories.

The tournament promises substantial incentives, with cash prizes totalling over ₦4.8 million (approximately $3,000) and additional archery gear for top performers, especially in the beginners’ category.

Prizes range from ₦300,000 for winners in the main categories to brand-new bows and arrows for beginners.

Competition will be fierce, with each athlete shooting 72 arrows in the qualification rounds. Elimination matches will follow standard Olympic rules for recurve and barebow, and a cumulative scoring format for compound events.

Time controls will be strictly monitored using electronic clocks to ensure fairness. In the event of a tie, shoot-offs will determine the winner.

To support visiting participants, the organisers have arranged for visa assistance, airport pick-ups, free hostel accommodation for early registrants, and daily lunch for all registered athletes.

While keeping the doors open for more sponsors, the organisers have already partnered with several key bodies, including Total Athletes Sportal and various international archery clubs.

According to Aderinoye Aderonke, Chairperson of the Zen Archery Open Tournament 2.0, preparations are in full swing to ensure a memorable event.

“We are committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants and guests. We look forward to welcoming your team to Lagos for an exciting and competitive tournament,” she said.

