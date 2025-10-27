Delta North Senator Ned Nwoko has once again made headlines for reaffirming his stance in support of polygamy.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 64-year-old lawmaker made headlines ten days earlier after his sixth wife, Regina, accused him of physically assaulting her.

Mr Nwoko, however, denied the allegation and instead blamed the 25-year-old actress’s behaviour on drug abuse, describing her as violent and destructive.

He alleged that she slapped and assaulted three members of staff and damaged several properties, including cars and windows, “for no just cause.”

Amid renewed public scrutiny, a 2020 BBC interview resurfaced in which Mr Nwoko affirmed that he believed in polygamy one hundred per cent, insisting it was not a sin.

He also revealed his intention to marry another wife, noting that Regina was aware of his stance, as he came from a polygamous background and had a deep love for children.

Marital crisis

The lawmaker had not granted any formal interviews about his marital crisis, aside from a social media statement denying the domestic violence allegations.

He addressed the issue during Sunday’s appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Mr Nwoko responded to the domestic violence allegation and reaffirmed his belief that polygamy offers men greater stability and balance.

When the programme’s anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, asked how he managed to cope with having four wives, a feat many men consider impossible, Mr Nwoko paused briefly before responding.

Responding, he said, “That is a different topic for discussion on another day. Every man should do that (marry more than one wife). The Old Testament does (allow men to marry more than one wife. I’m a man of faith. I’m sure you (Seun Okinbaloye) have a wife—but you also have girlfriends.

“The example I gave is this. Just imagine telling you to stand on one foot, on one leg. You know how difficult it is. But to stand on two, three, or four is much more balanced. That’s just the example I gave. Do you understand this?”

Men with one wife

Additionally, the APC member cautioned men against marrying only one wife.

He explained that taking more than one wife could promote greater harmony and fulfilment in the home.

“I feel sorry for those (men) who have one wife. It’s difficult to stand on one leg. No, I don’t have regrets (marrying more than one wife). I will do the same thing again and again.

“This is the way it is. And that’s the way it should be. You should marry who you want to marry. No, come on. I am not a violent person. I respect my wives. I love them. And I love my kids”, said Mr Nwoko,

Old Testament Man

Before delving into the core of the conversation, the anchor briefly referenced the recent media spotlight on Mr. Nwoko’s private life. The exchange unfolded this way:

Seun: “Thanks for being here. You’ve been all over the news lately—mostly for personal and family-related reasons.”

Ned: “These things happen.”

Seun: “So, everything is calm now? Under control?”

Ned: “We’re handling it. We’re managing the situation.”

Shifting into a lighter tone, Seun continued:

Seun: “You’re often described as a man of many layers.”

Ned: “I am.”

Seun: “Some believe people still underestimate your capacity.”

Ned: “I’m simply who I am.”

Seun: “And they say you’re very much an Old Testament man.”

Ned: “That’s true.”

Seun: “So, we can confirm things are calm?”

Ned: “Yes.”

Seun: “Alright then. Let’s move to the main issue of the day.”

Backstory

Mr Nwoko’s defence of polygamy and his announcement of an ongoing reconciliation with his wife came just hours after the actress and filmmaker broke her silence.

This newspaper earlier reported that Regina revealed on Sunday that she had moved into a new home despite her husband’s insistence that she should undergo rehabilitation, where she would not have access to drugs.

Mr Nwoko had previously stated that he set specific conditions for Regina to accept treatment, either in Asokoro or Jordan.

Announcing her newly acquired house, Regina shared photos of herself posing in the residence and declared herself “a queen in her own abode.”

She captioned the pictures: “In my house, I am a queen! I needed a roof, so I got this for my family.”