The new Commonwealth Secretary General, Shirley Botchwey, has warned against global impact of sluggish economic growth, rising defence spending, and weakened multilateral cooperation.

Mrs Botchwey said the shifting global landscape could create challenges that will directly impact the well-being and livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.

“The world we woke up to today is unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes,” she said. “The Commonwealth’s role has never been more crucial. We must seize this moment to drive transformation and progress for our societies.”

Mrs Botchwey, who is the first African woman to lead the 56-nation bloc, assumed office on Tuesday, four months after her appointment in October 2024.

In her inaugural address, Mrs Botchwey emphasised that the world is facing unprecedented economic and political shifts.

The former Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is assuming leadership of the Commonwealth at a critical juncture, with global tensions, economic uncertainty, and climate challenges reshaping international alliances.

Speaking on this, Mrs Botchwey pledged to advance the values of the Commonwealth Charter by ensuring unity and stability in interaction and bilateral relationships between countries.

She vowed to revitalise trade, investment, and connectivity across the Commonwealth, describing it as a pathway to industrial development, productivity, and inclusive growth.

No country, she stressed, should be left behind, regardless of its size or income level.

“The world we woke up to today is unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. The consequences of lower economic growth, increased defence expenditures, and frayed multilateralism will affect our pockets directly, increase unemployment and poverty, reduce social protection, and weaken our resilience to shocks.

“The value of our Commonwealth stands in bold relief in a time like this. For over 75 years, the Commonwealth has been a unique and powerful force for good. Now we must seize the moment to realise the transformation our societies seek.”

She also pledged to equip women and young people across countries with the skills, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

