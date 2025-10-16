The Senate has confirmed Joash Amupitan as the chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The upper legislative chamber confirmed Mr Amupitan, a professor, on Thursday via a voice vote after about three hours of a rigorous screening session in the Committee of the Whole, during which he was asked questions by the lawmakers

After reverting to plenary, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the question on the confirmation, and the lawmakers voted in support without a dissenting voice.

During the screening, the senators questioned him on his impartiality, legal background, and plans to strengthen the country’s electoral process.

Responding to questions from the lawmakers, Mr Amupitan dismissed reports linking him to the All Progressives Congress (APC) legal team during the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal and subsequent Supreme Court proceedings.

He clarified that he had never acted as counsel to the ruling party, noting that all law reports from the cases were publicly available for anyone to verify.

Speaking on lessons drawn from the 2023 general election, Mr Amupitan underscored the critical role of technology in promoting electoral transparency and credibility.

He observed that the misinterpretation of the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing Portal (IReV) as an electronic collation system had created public confusion.

“Not until the Supreme Court came out to say that IReV was not an electronic collation system, that position was not properly clarified before the election,” he said.

“The IReV was supposed to be a safeguard for comparison because the laws made by this distinguished Senate did not do away with manual collation. However, it was intended to provide checks and balances.”

Mr Amupitan further disclosed that, if confirmed, he would order a comprehensive audit of INEC’s technological infrastructure to ensure its reliability before future polls.

He also pledged to collaborate with other relevant agencies to uphold the integrity of elections and ensure that outcomes reflect the will of voters.

The nominee assured lawmakers that his leadership would prioritise credible elections where “losers will congratulate winners.”

He also promised to reform the commission’s logistics operations and introduce cloned security features on sensitive materials to prevent electoral malpractice.

Senate approves nomination unanimously

Following his presentation, Shehu Buba (APC, Bauchi South) moved a motion for the nominee to “take a bow and go,” a gesture customarily extended to highly regarded nominees.

The motion was seconded by Olamilekan Solomon (APC, Ogun West).

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, subsequently put the motion to a voice vote, and the lawmakers unanimously approved Mr Amupitan’s appointment.

“The Senate hereby confirms the nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,” Akpabio announced.

He commended the new INEC Chairperson and urged him to ensure that future elections are transparent, credible, and reflective of the people’s will.

“You are hereby confirmed to carry on your job where votes will count,” Mr Akpabio said.

The Senate President also disclosed that a report from the Office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had cleared Amupitan of any criminal record after a fingerprint search was conducted.

Tinubu’s request for confirmation

President Bola Tinubu had, earlier in the week, transmitted a letter to the Senate requesting Mr Amupitan’s screening and confirmation as INEC Chairperson.

The request followed his nomination by the president on Thursday, 9 October.

The letter to the Senate, read by Mr Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary, sought the Senate’s expeditious consideration in line with Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It read in part: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 154, Subsection (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Attached is his curriculum vitae, while hoping that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment of the nominee in its usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept, distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

The Senate subsequently referred the request to the Committee of the Whole, which screened the nominee and confirmed him without any dissenting voices.

With his confirmation, Mr Amupitan will now replace Mahmood Yakubu, who led INEC from 2015 until 7 October when he stepped down as his second tenure of five years drew to an end. He handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior National Commissioner, by appointment.

Mr Yakubu was first appointed in 2015 by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and re-appointed for another five-year tenure in 2020.

Mr Amupitan will be the 13th substantive chairperson of the electoral body since Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

The previous chairpersons are Eyo Esua (1964–1966), Michael Ani (1976–1979), Victor Ovie-Whiskey (1980–1983), Eme Awa (1987–1989), Humphrey Nwosu (1989–1993), Okon Uya (1993, June-November), and Sumner Dagogo-Jack (1994–1998).

Others are Ephraim Akpata (1998–2000), Abel Guobadia (2000–2005), Maurice Iwu (2005–2010), Attahiru Jega (2010–2015), and Mr Yakubu (2015-2025).

The commission has had two acting chairpersons, both female. They are Amina Zakari (June – November, 2015) and the current May Agbamuche-Mbu, who took over on Tuesday.

The commission was first headed by a British, Ronald Wraith, during the colonial era in 1958.

Mr Amupitan’s first major tasks would be the conduct of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for 8 November and the FCT Area Council election holding in February 2026.

Joash Amupitan

Born on 25 April 1967, Mr Amupitan hails from Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA in Kogi State.

He is a law professor at the University of Jos, Plateau State. He is also an alumnus of the university.

Mr Amupitan specialises in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in September 2014.