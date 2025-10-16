The House of Representatives on Thursday, held a solemn valedictory session in honour of former Speaker, Agunwa Anaekwe, recognising his pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic and legislative evolution during the short-lived Third Republic.

Presided over by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, the session, attended by former and serving presiding officers, senators, and ex-lawmakers, was described as a “rare institutional honour” accorded to a parliamentarian whose life and service left an indelible mark on the country’s democratic history.

Mr Anaekwe’s body was laid in state at the National Assembly atrium, a recognition reserved for only a few public figures whose contributions profoundly strengthened the legislature.

Speaker Abbas

In his opening remarks, Mr Tajudeen described the late Anaekwe as “an exceptional parliamentarian whose leadership combined discipline, fairness and clarity of purpose.”

“Today, this House convenes in a moment of institutional reflection to honour the life and service of Rt. Hon. Agunwa Anaekwe, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, whose body lies in state within the atrium of the National Assembly,” he said.

He noted that Mr Anaekwe led the House during a period of political uncertainty, at the dawn of Nigeria’s democratic experimentation under the Third Republic.

“Elected during a complex intersection of political transition and democratic aspiration, he recognised that the strength of a legislature lies not in power for its own sake, but in the responsible exercise of authority,” the Speaker said.

Mr Tajudeen said the decision to allow his body to lie in state within the Assembly symbolised more than ceremonial honour.

“It affirms that our history acknowledges those who strengthened the legislature through integrity rather than ambition,” he added.

The speaker also announced that all past presiding officers, speakers and deputy speakers, would be immortalised by naming halls and conference rooms in the National Assembly after them.

Tahir Monguno

Representing the Senate President, Tahir Monguno lauded Mr Anaekwe’s courage in standing up to military decrees that sought to erode legislative independence.

He recounted that as speaker, Mr Anaekwe resisted “dictatorial tendencies” by rejecting a decree aimed at limiting the National Assembly’s powers over matters of national governance.

“The late Honourable Agunwa Anaekwe not only preached the gospel of democracy but championed it by leading the House to reject a draconian decree that sought to cripple legislative independence,” Mr Monguno, the Borno North senator, said.

He also recalled how Mr Anaekwe sponsored a delegation to the 1993 Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cyprus, where he publicly questioned the legitimacy of Ernest Shonekan’s interim government.

Osita Izunaso

Imo West Senator Osita Izunaso, who served under Mr Anaekwe as Chief Press Secretary, recalled his mentor’s bravery and resolve.

“As Speaker, he fought and defended democracy at a very difficult time in our history. When the military struck on November 17, 1993, he insisted on reconvening the House, an act that ultimately led to the dissolution of the National Assembly,” he said.

Mr Izunaso noted that Mr Anaekwe’s courage during the June 12 election crisis “stood as proof of his commitment to democratic ideals and to the Nigerian people.”

Umeh, Ngige, Kwankwaso pay tribute to Anaekwe’s legacy

Anambra Central Senator Victor Umeh described Mr Anaekwe as a “man of peace and a nationalist,” revered in Anambra for his humility and bridge-building politics.

“He was not a controversial politician. He built relationships across Nigeria and was deeply respected as a peacemaker,” Mr Umeh said.

Former senator and ex-Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, traced Mr Anaekwe’s activism to his student days as Acting President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

“Even from university, he showed courage and leadership. He later became the first interim chairman of the Action Congress (AC) in Anambra State, and helped to lay the foundation for progressive politics in the state,” Mr Ngige recounted.

Former Kano State Governor and ex-lawmaker, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who served as deputy speaker under Mr Anaekwe, reminisced on their shared experiences.

“Our period was short but eventful. I remember vividly how we faced the annulment of the June 12 election. Even in the face of uncertainty, he remained calm and principled,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

He urged the National Assembly to name a monument after the late speaker, describing him as “a fearless defender of democratic order.”

Benjamin Kalu

In his tribute, incumbent Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, described Mr Anaekwe as “a man who helped to shape the moral compass of parliamentary leadership in Nigeria.”

“At just 36, he carried the weight of a young democracy on his shoulders and led with composure when military intervention disrupted constitutional order,” Mr Kalu said.

He added that Mr Anaekwe’s tenure, though brief, “remains a reference point in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.”

“By training, he was a lawyer; by instinct, a democrat; and by conviction, a servant of the people,” Mr Kalu said, urging lawmakers to emulate his discipline, humility, and devotion to national interest.

House delegation, support for family

Mr Tajudeen announced a delegation to attend Mr Anaekwe’s burial in Anambra State, to be led by the Mr Kalu.

Other members of the delegation include Abdullahi Halims (APC, Kogi) representing the North-central; Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) representing the South-south; Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) representing the North-east; Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) representing the South-west; Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) representing the North-west; and Ogariwey Iduma (PDP, Ebonyi) representing the South-east.

He assured Mr Anaekwe’s family of the House’s continued support, saying, “Madam and our children, please be rest assured that this is your own house. The door of this institution is open, 24 hours, ready to support you in every way possible.”

Profile of Agunwa Anaekwe (1956–2025)

Born in 1956 in Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Anaekwe was a lawyer, democrat, and parliamentarian. He was a member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives in December 1992 during the Third Republic, leading the 593-member legislature until its dissolution by the military administration of Sani Abacha in November 1993.

A graduate of law, Mr Anaekwe’s political consciousness was evident early in life. He served as Acting President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in his university days, where he was known for advocacy and leadership.

His tenure as Speaker was marked by legislative assertiveness, particularly his resistance to military decrees seeking to erode parliamentary autonomy. He also defended the June 12, 1993 presidential election, insisting that the National Assembly represented the legitimate mandate of Nigerians.

After the return to civil rule in 1999, Mr Anaekwe remained active in politics, playing pivotal roles in the formation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and later the Action Congress (AC).

He served as interim chairman of the AC in Anambra State and continued to contribute to democratic governance until his passing in 2025 at age 69.

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.