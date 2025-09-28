Fela’s influence on Burna Boy

Grammy-winning singer Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu revealed during an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” with tennis legend Roger Federer that Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti did not inspire him.

He admitted that Fela’s records only formed part of his childhood soundtrack.

Burna Boy rose to fame in 2013 after releasing “Like to Party,” the lead single from his debut album, L.I.F.E.

Salawa Abeni debunked death rumour

Veteran singer Salawa Abeni refuted rumours of her death on her Instagram page.

The Ogun-born artiste posted videos of herself performing at an event and declared that anyone wishing for her death should die before her.

The 64-year-old assured her family, friends and fans that she was alive, hale and hearty, and urged them to disregard the rumours.

She condemned the spread of false news as shameful and described it as a tactic used by blogs seeking attention.

Abeni, widely known as the Queen of Waka, began her career in 1976 by releasing her debut album “Late General Muritala Ramat Mohammed.”

Mandy Kiss cancelled ‘sex with 100 men’ stunt

Content creator Ayomiposi “Mandy Kiss” Oluwadahunsi announced on Instagram that she cancelled her planned Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt to have sex with 100 men in 24 hours.

She disclosed that the event, scheduled for 30 October in Ikorodu, Lagos, was a hoax designed to drive social media engagement.

Her cancellation came after GWR distanced itself from the attempt, and Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Ogun State, petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to have her arrested.

The monarch condemned the proposal as disgraceful, dangerous, and embarrassing to her community and Nigeria.

Asake debuted new look

Singer Ahmed “Asake” Ololade stunned social media with an unexpected new look.

The “Lonely at the Top” crooner, known for his dreadlocks and minimal tattoos, appeared with a low-cut hairstyle and a tie.

His transformation triggered fan debates, with many speculating whether the change signalled a personal decision or a new creative direction.

The 30-year-old shot to fame with his debut album, “Mr Money with the Vibe,” in 2022. It broke Apple Music’s record for the biggest opening day for an African album and debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Cubana Chief Priest regretted not becoming priest.

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest admitted on Instagram that he felt guilty for failing to fulfil his late mother’s dream of him becoming a Catholic priest.

He revealed this while paying tribute ahead of the tenth anniversary of her death.

He explained that his mother made a sacred pledge to God during six years of childlessness, promising that her child would serve Him if she conceived.

Cubana Chief Priest said he attempted to honour her vow by seeking admission into a seminary but was unsuccessful.

Victor Thompson and, wife welcomed their first child.

Gospel singer Victor Thompson announced on his Instagram page that he and his wife, Henrietta, welcomed their first child after nearly five years of waiting.

The “This Year (Blessings)” crooner revealed that the baby was a girl.

Rudeboy threatened legal action over rape allegation.

Singer Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye announced on X that he would pursue legal action against a social media user who accused him of sexually assaulting a domestic worker.

The allegation surfaced during online debates about his marriage to 25-year-old Ivy Ifeoma, to whom he posted a birthday tribute.

X user @chubbiedivan alleged that during Rudeboy’s marriage to Anita Isama, he raped or coerced their domestic help, and when discovered, sent his then-wife and her sister out of the house.

Rudeboy responded directly, asking X users to help trace the accuser. As of press time, he had not confirmed any arrest.

Eniola Ajao arrested blogger over video

Actress Eniola Ajao disclosed on Instagram that she had a blogger, Adabasioni Aseoro, arrested for manipulating a video from the funeral of Odunlade Adekola’s father.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the clip showed Ajao hugging Odunlade’s wife, Ruth, but viewers criticised her facial expression and accused her of disrespect.

Ajao said the blogger edited the clip to create a false narrative, leading to his two-week detention at Ikoyi Prison.

The 36-year-old confirmed Aseoro was charged with criminal defamation and cyberbullying.

She revealed she later forgave him after his apology, influenced by his mother and wives.

Mercy Aigbe’s mother’s death

Actress Mercy Aigbe announced the death of her mother on Instagram.

She broke the news with an image of a glowing candle and a broken heart emoji, but withheld the date and cause of death.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of condolences and prayers from colleagues and fans.

Aigbe began her career with roles in soap operas such as “Papa Ajasco” before joining Nollywood in 2006, gaining recognition in “Ara”, a film by Remi Olupo in Ibadan.

BBNaija’s Lucy Edet’s pregnancy

Former BBNaija housemate Lucy Edet announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child.

The 34-year-old shared a video of herself proudly displaying her baby bump.

Although she withheld the father’s identity, fans congratulated her in the comments.

Edet, a contestant in the 2020 “Lockdown” season, was evicted after seven weeks.

Olamide explained why he signed Asake

Rapper Olamide revealed on the Afrobeats Podcast that he signed singer Asake to his YBNL label because he recognised his exceptional talent.

Asake, who gained fame in 2020 with his hit “Lady”, joined YBNL in February 2022.

He parted ways in 2025 to launch his own label, Giran Republic.

Olamide said Asake’s sound was unlike anything he had heard before, praising his authenticity and craftsmanship.

Tacha set for Guinness World Record attempt

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide announced she would attempt a Guinness World Record for the most makeovers by a single artist, targeting 150 in 24 hours.

The attempt will headline the second day of the inaugural “Tacha Beauty Festival,” scheduled for 10–12 October at the John Randle Centre in Lagos.

The three-day festival will feature workshops, exhibitions, musical performances, empowerment sessions, games and pool parties.

The current record belongs to Sierra Leone’s Mary Yongai, who completed 111 makeovers in 24 hours in April 2024.

Portable warned about impersonator

Singer Portable warned fans on Instagram about an impersonator who booked shows in his name.

He said the impersonator charged ₦250,000 per gig.

The “Spider-Man” crooner assured fans he would honour only valid deals and urged organisers to verify before making payments.

He disclosed he had filed petitions against the impersonator.