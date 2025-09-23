The Dolphins Women’s Basketball team have crowned their remarkable campaign with a second Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League title, dedicating the victory to the memory of their late founder, Wale Aboderin.

Mr Aboderin, who passed away on 30 May 2018, was instrumental in the establishment and early growth of the Dolphins, investing in infrastructure such as a clubhouse and gymnasium to support the team’s development.

According to the current director, Olumide Oyedeji, his vision continues to guide the club’s success.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the foundation laid by our founder during his lifetime, and I am thrilled to be part of this historic moment,” Mr Oyedeji told reporters after the final. “I was still playing when Aboderin began investing in the team, and after his death, it became essential to continue what he started because he wouldn’t want to see the team falter.”

“For all these years, we have worked diligently with the players and management, and the results are evident, especially during our journey from the conference to the final against First Bank,” the Olympian added.

The Dolphins underlined their resilience last weekend at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with a hard-fought 61-55 victory over First Bank.

The win not only denied the “Elephant Girls” a record-extending 10th league title but also capped a thrilling finale that went into overtime after the two teams were locked 53-53 in regulation.

It was a day of celebration for Nigerian basketball, with top dignitaries, including the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji; the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida; and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, all in attendance.

Ms Umeoji performed the ceremonial tip-off of the final moments after MFM sealed third place with a 70-42 victory over Royal Aces.

Zenith Bank, which has bankrolled the women’s league since its inception, also used the occasion to reaffirm its commitment to the sport.

Representing Ms Umeoji after she left for another official engagement, the bank’s Executive Director, Adobi Stella Nwapa, highlighted the strides made in this year’s edition.

“As the sole sponsor of this event, you can see how the event has transformed. The price money increase is now N15.5M,” she said. “We were able to go live through livestreams of all the games and people in America, especially the African champions, D’Tigress, and some scouts looking at the players with the hope of recruiting them. So we are happy with the outcome and everything that happened from start to end.”

The Dolphins’ triumph signals not only the consolidation of Aboderin’s enduring legacy but also a fresh chapter for women’s basketball in Nigeria, as the league approaches its 20th anniversary under Zenith Bank’s sponsorship.