International premium brand Tiger Beer is set to bring its global football initiative, the Tiger Street Football Tournament, to Nigeria for the first time this October.

The competition, which begins in Awka, will feature non-professional players drawn from local communities in a 5-a-side knockout format.

Teams of eight will battle through the round of 16, with city champions crowned after a one-day event of semi-finals and finals.

Organisers have announced prize money of N5 million for the winners, N3 million for runners-up, while the third and fourth-placed teams will each receive N1 million.

Speaking on the launch, Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager, Premium Brands, said the tournament is designed to highlight the raw energy and community spirit that define street football in Nigeria.

“Tiger Street Football is not just about football. It is about the people. It is about recognising talent, celebrating community, and giving Nigerians a platform to shine where football feels most alive — in the streets,” Ms Shadeko said.

Beyond the games, organisers say the event will also feature halftime parties and live cultural showcases to reflect the vibrancy of street life and its influence on Nigerian football.

Tiger Beer, which describes itself as a brand that champions courage and progress, said it hopes to create opportunities for young players while celebrating the culture of grassroots football that has produced stars such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Osimhen.