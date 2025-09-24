Renowned historian, Toyin Falola, a professor, said on Wednesday that the reign of Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, would pave the way for modernisation of Ibadanland.

Mr Falola said this when he delivered the First Olubadan Coronation Lecture organised in honour of Oba Ladoja, which had as its topic: ‘Ibadan History: Issues in Tradition and Modernity.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Ladoja would be installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Mr Falola said that the personality of Oba Ladoja as a former politician, statesman and successful businessman would no doubt bring development and improve the economic condition of the state as a whole.

“Though he is not the governor, the expectations of the people of Ibadan and the state are high because he has the power to influence things to be achievable,” he said.

Mr Falola called on the people of Ibadan to embrace modernisation by improving on proper waste disposal and environmental hygiene.

He also recommended the promotion of the cultural heritage of the forebears of Ibadanland, adding that the city was connected to modernity and had produced successful businessmen, women, politicians among others.

Earlier, the Chairman, Coronation Lecture Committee, Amidu Sani, professor, said the lecture aimed to showcase the intellectual profile of Ibadanland and also focused on correcting the wrong perception about indigenes of Ibadanland

Also speaking, the Chairman, Coronation Committee, Bayo Oyero, said the lecture wasn’t an academic exercise but a critical dialogue, moment for introspection and source of guidance for the new Olubadan.

“We hope that the lecture would not only enlighten but also help to shape the strategic direction of Ibadanland under the leadership of Oba Rashidi Ladoja,” he said .

NAN reports that those who were present at the occasion included the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Kayode Adebowale, a professor; and Vice Chancellor, Lead City University, Kamorudeen Adeyemi, also a professor. Also there were traditional title holders in attendance.

