The Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Sunday Oduntan, has assured residents of Lagos that electricity distribution companies will keep to their supply schedule during the maintenance-inspired power disruption in the state.

The assurance implies that power will be restored by 5 p.m. daily during the 25-day maintenance of the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had announced the scheduled maintenance, which began on Monday, would continue until Thursday, 21 August.

According to the TCN, the exercise is expected to cause intermittent power outages between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily in Lagos.

Mr Oduntan, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, appealed for public trust in the system.

He emphasised that the restoration schedule would be strictly adhered to by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

“We now need to start believing in our institutions,” said Mr Oduntan. “I’m not from TCN; I speak for the DisCos. But I can tell you this maintenance has been planned over a long period. They know what they are doing, and they will keep to the schedule.”

He explained that while court cases could be unpredictable, engineering projects like this typically follow a well-defined timeline.

“Twenty-five days is not 24 hours,” he said. “If it were a 24-hour job, they could have rushed it in two weeks. But that would not be good for the system or the economy.”

Despite the assurances, some residents remain sceptical about the ability of the DisCos to maintain consistent restoration of power by 5 p.m. daily.

Background

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric have issued public notices informing customers about the planned upgrade and the resulting power disruptions.

In a statement posted on their official X handle, Ikeja Electric confirmed that the outage would occur daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from 28 July to 21 August.

“Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) will carry out scheduled maintenance on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line… During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage,” the company stated.

The maintenance work is part of efforts to improve grid stability and enhance electricity delivery across Lagos.