Anthony Joshua spent the Christmas and New Year holidays in Nigeria, where he visited President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock. During the visit, he discussed his ambitions for 2025, expressed his passion for Nigeria, and shared his plans to create opportunities in the country despite being based in the United Kingdom.

Question: How do you feel about meeting your people again back home?

AJ: The energy is 10/10. Obviously, we’re here in December, so it’s a big celebration for the Christmas and New Year period, but in general, the energy in Nigeria is good, and I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job hosting me and my family today. I got to see how the country is organised and run, and I have big plans for the future.

Question: What have your past defeats taught you?

AJ: Hunger makes you hungrier and makes you want to work harder because time is of the essence; time is limited, so I just want to put in more work. 2024, when I look back, I believe I could have done more, and I have another chance in 2025 to do more. I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes our way.

Question: The chance for you to be a three-time world champion is still not over. What happened between you and Daniel Dubois, and would you think you should have done some things differently?

AJ: Of course, I should have won, but I didn’t, and I’m going to go again. Ups and downs happen; some people are always up. My life is up and down, so I gotta get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now; I have to keep going until I reach my destination.

Question: What are you targeting this year?

AJ: Three-time world champion… and Tyson Fury?

Question: When is that happening?

AJ: We’re not sure, but that’s my target; in 2025, I’m targeting Tyson Fury.

Question: With the type of performance Fury delivered against Usyk, do you think you have a chance against him?

AJ: We’ll see; let’s get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me, we’ll see in the future.

Question: What’s your message to Nigerians this year?

AJ: Oh wow. To all the Nigerians in the Diaspora, you have a place called home. I’ve had an amazing time here. It’s a beautiful place. To all the Nigerians here, we’re supporting you. Keep supporting us because your energy is unbelievable.

I love you with all my heart, and even though I’m in London doing so many things, I’m going to make sure that I put my feet on the soil in Nigeria to start bringing good energy, good opportunities, and good work back to communities in Nigeria.

