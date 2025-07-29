Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, showed their championship mettle once again, battling past a spirited Mozambique side 60–55 to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Played at the Palais des Sports de Treichville on Monday evening, the encounter was anything but routine for the six-time African champions. After a dominant opening win over Rwanda, the Rena Wakama-led squad had to dig deep in their second Group D fixture.

A stumbling start, a gritty finish

D’Tigress began the contest on the back foot, losing the first quarter 13–9 as Mozambique looked poised to shake things up in the group. The second quarter saw both sides locked in a tense arm-wrestle, finishing 15–15, with Nigeria slowly clawing back into rhythm.

Momentum shifted decisively in the second half. Nigeria edged the third quarter 18–15, then closed strong in the fourth 18–12, leaning on their defensive organisation and superior physicality to grind out the win.

Numbers that told the story

The statistics reflected a contest defined by defensive intensity and hustle plays:

Nigeria: 60 field goal attempts, 20 made; 42 rebounds; 11 assists; 15 steals; 10 blocks.

Mozambique: 62 field goal attempts, 20 made; 37 rebounds; 15 assists; 9 steals; just one block and 18 turnovers.

Wakama’s squad may not have lit up the scoreboard, but their grit in the paint and smart transition defence proved decisive down the stretch.

Kalu leads the charge, Musa dominates the glass

Ezinne Kalu led all scorers with 16 points, adding three rebounds and four assists in a commanding display on both ends. Promise Amukamara backed her up with 13 points and six rebounds, while Murjanatu Musa delivered a crucial double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds), anchoring Nigeria’s interior play.

Amy Okonkwo and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah chipped in with 8 and 6 points, respectively, providing timely contributions on both ends.

For Mozambique, Ingvild Mucauro was the standout, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. She received support from Leia Dongue and Silvia Veloso, who added 7 points, but it wasn’t enough to overturn Nigeria’s second-half surge.

Eyes on the prize

With this win, D’Tigress advance to the quarter-finals as group leaders, maintaining their AfroBasket unbeaten run since 2015. Mozambique, meanwhile, must now navigate the playoffs for a chance to join them in the last eight.

As Wakama’s team pushes toward a record-extending seventh continental title, Monday’s gritty performance sends a clear message: this Nigerian side can win pretty and ugly.