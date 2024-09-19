The Atlanta Dream has announced the signing of guard Ezinne Kalu to a seven-day hardship contract.
Kalu’s signing comes under the seven-day hardship contract, a specific type of contract that allows teams to temporarily replace injured or ill players.
This contract lasts for seven days, after which the team must decide whether to release the player, sign them to a standard contract, or re-sign them to another seven-day hardship contract.
The seven-day hardship contract provides teams with temporary solutions for injury issues, opportunities to evaluate new players, and flexibility without long-term commitments.
Kalu, a key member of D’Tigress brings a wealth of international experience, most notably leading the Nigerian Olympic team to a successful group stage campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The 5’8″ guard impressed in Paris, averaging 18.5 points per game, ranking fourth behind Emma Meesseman, A’ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally.
Her standout performance came against Australia, where she scored 19 points, with five assists, five rebounds, and three steals.
A familiar face in Georgia, Kalu attended Savannah State University, guiding the Tigers to their first MEAC Championship in 2015 and becoming the first player in school history to eclipse 2,000 career points.
WNBA franchise
As the Southeast’s only WNBA franchise, established in 2006, the Atlanta Dream plays its home games at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
The team boasts an impressive record, with 11 WNBA All-Stars, three first-place regular-season finishes, nine playoff bids, and three WNBA Finals appearances since 2009.
Kalu’s signing provides an exciting opportunity for both the Atlanta Dream and the talented guard, and fans will be watching closely to see how she performs during her seven-day stint.
