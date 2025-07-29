The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season is set for a thrilling start, with defending champions Remo Stars handed a mouth-watering opening day clash against 2022 title winners Rivers United on 22 August in Ikenne.

The fixture, already shaping up as a potential tone-setter, was unveiled at the official draw ceremony held Monday at the Abuja Continental Hotel, where former internationals Garba Lawal and Chikelue Iloenyosi joined NPFL board officials in conducting the ballot draw for the new season.

Opening weekend heats up with tasty fixtures

Beyond the high-profile Remo Rivers battle, the NPFL’s curtain-raiser promises a fiery weekend nationwide.

Abia Warriors will host Kano Pillars in Umuahia, while new boys Wikki Tourists welcome Plateau United in Bauchi.

In Enugu, Rangers square off at the Cathedral against ambitious top-flight newcomers Khun Khalifat, looking to make a statement early.

While debutants Barau FC face a baptism of fire as they host nine-time champions Enyimba.

Newly structured Shooting Stars begin their campaign journey of restoring the glory days at home in Ibadan against Bayelsa United.

Elsewhere up North, Niger Tornadoes meet Nasarawa United in the first Northern derby of the season, El-Kanemi Warriors take on Bendel Insurance, and Kwara United face last season’s baby of the league, Ikorodu City, in Ilorin, in what promises to be a cracker.

Stars return, fans return

NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye expressed confidence in the league’s continued growth, citing the return of top-level talent and improved fan engagement as major highlights from last season.

“There was a significant increase in numbers at our games as our league grew in popularity with the notable return of ex-internationals such as Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi to Kano Pillars, Brown Ideye to Enyimba, and Godwin Obaje to Rangers, amongst several other returning players,” Mr Elegbeleye said.

He added that the NPFL’s recent gains in competitiveness and visibility provide a strong platform for an even better campaign this season.

VAR on the horizon

Representing NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi commended the league’s improved scheduling discipline and hinted at major innovations ahead, including introducing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

“The NFF is impressed with the league’s scheduling discipline last season, and to that end, we have already sent some referees to Morocco for VAR training as we work towards its eventual implementation in the NPFL,” Sanusi revealed.

With calendar integrity, player repatriation, and digital upgrades firmly on the agenda, the 2025/26 NPFL season is shaping to be one of the most anticipated yet. And if the opening fixtures are anything to go by, the race for glory is about to begin at full speed.