The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he has mobilised support from his network of friends to help fund the construction of a befitting Senate Building for the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Mr Wike disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Saturday during the university’s 35th Combined Convocation and 50th Anniversary celebration.

The minister, who was among four recipients of honourary doctorate degrees, also announced plans to endow a Chair in Family and Child’s Law, in the Faculty of Law, in honour of his wife.

He also pledged to endow another Chair in Leadership and Public Administration in the Department of Political Science in his own honour.

Mr Wike disclosed that the university recently approached him, as FCT Minister, to request a land in Abuja to establish a Centre for Leadership and Democratic Studies.

“I took up the request with Mr President, who immediately granted approval.

“As I speak to you now, the Certificate of Occupancy for the land is ready for presentation to the university authorities,” he said.

Reflecting on his time at UNIPORT, Mr Wike said that the university had instilled a strong academic foundation in him and had continued to promote values rooted in research, truth, and outspokenness.

He urged fellow alumni and Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to improve the socio-economic well-being of the country, noting the president’s commitment to education through initiatives like the Nigeria Education Loan Fund.

“In no distant time, no willing child will be denied access to quality education due to economic hardship,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university officially named its new Convocation Arena during the event.

It was inaugurated by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Mr Wike was conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Science degree in Political Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa), for his contributions to the university’s development.

Other honorary degree recipients included First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, and Aminu Masari, chairman of the Board of Trustees, Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

(NAN)