Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, will take the court Saturday afternoon in Abidjan as they open their 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket campaign with a clash against Rwanda.

The match marks their first competitive outing since their historic quarter-final run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games — the best performance by any African team in Olympic basketball history.

Led by head coach Rena Wakama, who guided the team to gold at the last AfroBasket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda, the reigning champions are gunning for a fifth consecutive title.

Since 2017, D’Tigress have reigned supreme in African women’s basketball, winning four back-to-back titles in Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, and Rwanda. Now in Côte d’Ivoire, they aim to stretch their unbeaten run — which dates back to 2015 — and continue a legacy of excellence.

“This team is battle-tested,” Wakama said ahead of the opener. “We respect Rwanda, but we are here to make history. The girls know what’s at stake, and they’re ready to compete.”

The D’Tigress roster features a mix of experienced stars and hungry returnees, including floor general Promise Amukamara, the returning Ezinne Kalu, versatile forward Amy Okonkwo, and sharp-shooter Elizabeth Balogun. Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah, Nicole Enabosi, and Blessing Ejiofor add depth in the forward positions, while Victoria Macaulay and Murjanatu Musa provide strength in the paint. Veterans like Vera Ojenwa, Sarah Ogoke, and Ifunaya Okoro round out a formidable 12-player squad.

Nigeria’s possible starting five for the opening game includes Amukamara, Kalu, Balogun, Okonkwo, and Kunayi-Akpannah — a combination that offers both speed and power on both ends of the floor.

The game against Rwanda will be a test of how well the team has gelled in the hurriedly assembled camp and how quickly they can shift back into tournament mode after the high of the Olympics.

Rwanda, who impressed in the last tournament by reaching the semifinals on home soil, are no pushovers and will look to cause an upset.

To boost morale and support the team’s ambition, the National Sports Commission has announced improved bonuses and allowances for the players.

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade also visited the team’s camp before their departure for Côte d’Ivoire.

Today’s match is more than just an opener — it is the beginning of another potentially historic run.

A win over Rwanda will set the tone for the tournament and reaffirm D’Tigress’ status as the team to beat on the continent.

As the reigning queens of African basketball step on the court in Abidjan, fans across Nigeria and beyond will be watching — hoping that the journey to a record fifth title starts on a winning note.