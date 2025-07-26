In a high-stakes clash that pits legacy against ambition, Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu is doubling down on experience, belief, and execution as Nigeria prepares to take on host nation Morocco in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final on Saturday night (today) in Rabat.

Madugu, who has guided the nine-time champions with calm conviction throughout the tournament, now faces arguably his toughest test; going head-to-head with Jorge Vilda, the Spaniard who led his country to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup crown and now steers Morocco’s quest for a first-ever continental title.

But for Madugu, reputations don’t win finals; preparation does.

“We know it’s not just going to be about going out on the pitch and playing; we must prepare for every scenario. We are fully aware of that. Experience has taught us many things,” Madugu said at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Trusting the Falcons’ proven path

Madugu has remained consistent in his approach, backing the Falcons’ tried-and-tested blueprint that has delivered nine WAFCON titles and an unbeaten record in every previous final they’ve contested.

“We have our own game plans and we are sticking to our game plan,” he said.

“But also we know what we can expect from the Morocco coach tomorrow [Saturday]. I hope that the omen of never having lost a previous final continues tomorrow; however, we know all these scenarios are always different.”

Morocco may have the crowd and the momentum of a progressive tournament run, but Nigeria carries history; and the kind of institutional memory that has shaped African women’s football for decades.

“We believe in ourselves, we believe in our players, we trust what we are doing, and we’ll stick to our game plan,” Madugu emphasised.

Pressure and Purpose

The final at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium will be anything but ordinary. Nigeria are chasing a record-extending 10th title, while Morocco are determined to lift their first, in front of a partisan home crowd.

Madugu is not oblivious to the magnitude of the occasion; but he believes pressure, properly channeled, becomes fuel.

“When you play in games like this, they always come with pressure,” he acknowledged.

“But you also have the desire, given that you’ve got to the final, that you really want to make it; and you are going hard to try and get to where you want to be: the dream of carrying that trophy.”

Battle of styles, Clash of minds

The final will not just be a test of athleticism or strategy; it’s a clash of philosophies. On one side, Vilda’s technical, possession-based approach that brought Spain global glory. On the other, Madugu’s Falcon identity: resilient, fast, compact, and ruthless when it matters most.

The Super Falcons have overcome tough odds in this tournament; mauling Zambia 5-0 in what was expected to be a narrow quarterfinal, surviving a chaotic semifinal against South Africa, and keeping four clean sheets in five matches. In Madugu’s eyes, they are peaking at the right time.

So, while all eyes may be on Vilda, Nigeria’s quiet tactician is focused on delivering one more flawless performance; not for drama, but for the legacy it represents.

Because for Madugu and his Falcons, finals aren’t for fear, they’re for finishing.