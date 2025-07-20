Nigeria’s Prestina Ochonogor delivered one of the standout performances of the 3rd CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championships in Abeokuta on Saturday, leaping her way into history by winning gold in the women’s U20 long jump and shattering a decade-old championship record.
Ochonogor was in a league of her own at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, producing a remarkable series of jumps that included 6.71m, 6.63m, and 6.60m — all well beyond the previous championship record of 6.33m, which was set a decade ago by none other than Nigerian Olympic medalist Ese Brume in Addis Ababa.
With her stunning 6.71m effort, Ochonogor didn’t just claim gold — she announced herself as Nigeria’s next big name in the horizontal jumps and etched her name as one of the country’s greatest ever athletes.
The crowd in Abeokuta erupted as the measurement was announced, knowing they had just witnessed a historic feat.
Coaches and athletes alike applauded not only the distance but the composure and consistency shown by the young jumper throughout the competition.
“She was simply the class of the field,” a coach at the venue remarked. “From her first attempt, it was clear she came here with a purpose — and that purpose was gold and glory.”
Ochonogor’s dominance reflected Nigeria’s traditional strength in the long jump — a discipline where the country has produced world-class talents such as Ese Brume, Blessing Okagbare, and Yusuf Alli. Now, Ochonogor appears to be the next torchbearer in this proud tradition.
This record-breaking jump not only earned Nigeria another gold medal in the ongoing championship but also helped close the gap in the ongoing medals race with South Africa and Kenya.
The CAA U18/U20 Championships continue through Sunday, with Nigeria aiming to finish strong on home soil.
