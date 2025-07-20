Team Nigeria again stamped its authority on African sprinting by dominating the relay events at the 3rd CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championships in Abeokuta.

The athletes thrilled the home crowd with powerful performances that delivered multiple gold medals, a championship record, and no shortage of drama.

Men’s U20 4x100m: A stunning surprise

In one of the most unexpected victories of the day, Nigeria’s U20 men’s 4x100m team upset the favourites to claim gold, finishing ahead of Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The team’s win was all the more remarkable considering only one member of the quartet — John Caleb — had reached the final of the 100m sprint earlier in the competition.

Botswana, seen as favourites due to the inclusion of Justice Oratile and Prince Phaezel (both qualified for the 200m final), were tipped to control the race.

But Nigeria executed a near-perfect race, with clean baton exchanges and exceptional teamwork sealing the victory to cap off Day 4 of the championships on a golden note.

However, the gold medal is now under review following protests from rival teams claiming that Nigeria made an exchange outside the legal changeover zone during the final leg.

The protest decision is expected to be made public on Sunday and could potentially reshuffle the podium if upheld, placing Zimbabwe, Botswana, and South Africa in the medal positions.

Women’s U20 4x100m: Nweke anchors to glory

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team lived up to expectations in their relay final, combining speed and grit to secure another gold medal for the host nation.

The team, composed of Lucy Nwankwo, Success Oyibu, Anita Enaruna, and anchored by Chioma Nweke, proved too strong for South Africa and Botswana.

Despite needing to draft in a 400m specialist to complete the lineup, the Nigerian quartet delivered when it mattered most. Nweke, who had already won individual gold earlier in the meet, brought it home with a commanding anchor leg to seal the win.

U18 Girls’ Sprint Medley: Golden run and Championship Record

Nigeria’s U18 girls’ team added sparkle to an already dominant relay showing by clinching gold in the Sprint Medley Relay — and doing so in record-breaking style. The team of Rosemary Nwankwo (100m), Miracle Oluebube Ezechukwu (200m), Hafsoh Majekodunmi (300m), and Chioma Nwachukwu (400m) clocked 2:08.16, setting a new championship record.

That time erased the previous record held by the Nigerian team from the 2015 edition in Mauritius, underlining just how potent this new generation is.

Their commanding lead throughout the race left South Africa and Botswana trailing, settling for silver and bronze, respectively.

Mixed fortunes in U18 Boys’ Sprint Medley

Nigeria narrowly missed out on gold in the U18 boys’ sprint medley as South Africa ran a tactically brilliant race.

Nigerian anchor Tosin Esan made a bold push early in the 400m leg, but Stiaan Myburgh of South Africa paced his run perfectly, reeling in Esan and pulling ahead in the final 100m.

South Africa took gold, Nigeria settled for silver, and Namibia clinched bronze — in a race that showcased the intensity and close margins that have defined the championships.

With at least three relay gold medals, a championship record, and a possible fourth pending protest review, Team Nigeria’s relay performances have become a highlight of the championship.

As the final day of competition looms, Nigeria is showing that it remains a force in Africa and the world must continue to watch.

