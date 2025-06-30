Nigeria’s women’s beach volleyball team has qualified for the 2025 World Championship in Adelaide, Australia, scheduled to take place in November 2025.
The pair of Esther Mbah and Pamela Bawa beat Egypt 2-1 (21-14, 20-22, 15-9) to finish in third place at the just concluded CAVB Continental Championship in Morocco.
Head Coach of the team, Kayode Ajilore, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the players demonstrated class and brilliance in their performance.
Mr Ajilore said the result in Morocco was an indication of hard work and determination from the entire team.
He acknowledged the efforts of Musa Nimrod, President CAVB Beach Volleyball Commission for creating the platform for the players to excel.
“First, I want to give glory to God for crowning our little efforts with success. The players have shown the world that the African Games silver medal was not a fluke.
“I want to thank the President of CAVB Beach Volleyball Commission, Nimord, for believing in us and giving us the platform to excel.
“The board members of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation have also been supportive of the entire team,” Ajilore said.
READ ALSO:Super Eagle stars Ndidi, Boniface, Onyeka launch ‘The Culture League’ talk show in Lagos
Ajilore said the support of the Sports Secretary, Nigeria Customs Service, Samuel Onikeku, also stood out in Morocco.
“He also wants to thank our chief supporter, Samuel Onikeku, who stood with us throughout the championship to encourage us financially and mentally.
“His presence really made a great boost to us in Morocco,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999