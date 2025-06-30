The new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, assumed office on Monday in Akure, the state capital, with a pledge to live up to the expectations of the people in securing lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Lawal replaced Wilfred Afolabi as the 46th CP in Ondo State,

The new CP, while speaking during the exchange of baton, appreciated the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for counting him worthy of the position.

Mr Lawal, who called on major stakeholders for support, appreciated the outgoing CP for his efforts at reducing crimes to a minimum in the state.

“I see this position as a very big shoe, but I have the confidence that with the management team around me and with the support of the good people of Ondo State, all will be well.

“I have taken the responsibility, it’s a challenge. I want to assure everybody that I will live up to expectations.

“So, all I am calling for is the support of everyone, particularly the stakeholders, because security is not the responsibility of the police alone.

“I am also calling on the military, civil defence, and non-state actors to give all the support that you gave my predecessor,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Afolabi, the outgoing CP, appreciated the IGP for logistics and technical support during his tenure.

He disclosed that 204 suspects were arrested during his seven-month tenure.

Mr Afolabi also thanked the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, journalists and other stakeholders for their support and appealed to them to replicate the same to his successor.

