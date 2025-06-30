Super Eagles stars Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka have been unveiled as hosts of “The Culture League” talk show during a Watch Party in Lagos.

The Culture League is a bold new talk show that will be aired by Webek Studios starting from 11 July.

It aims to unite celebrities, industry leaders, and fans to celebrate a program that fuses football, music, fashion, and film, showcasing the trio’s charisma and Nigeria’s rich cultural tapestry.

The event, which took place at Afrobeat Restaurant, Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, buzzed with excitement and drew notable figures such as Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro, media personality Daddy Freeze, reality TV stars Elozonam and Teddy A, and sports journalist Wofai Fada.

Though Victor Boniface was absent at the show launch, Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka revealed that the show will diversely feature other football and entertainment stars in future, while the trio will remain the main anchors of the show.

The debut episode featured hosts Victor Boniface, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka- Super Eagles footballers who effortlessly transitioned into charismatic on-screen personalities and candidly conversed with Nigerian artist Falz and reality star Elozonam.

Esse Akwawa, CEO and Co-Founder of Webek Studios, opened the evening with a heartfelt address, emphasising the show’s significance. She said, “This evening is special for us; not just because we’re launching a new show, but because we’re celebrating creativity, collaboration, and culture in a whole new way.”

Creative Director and Co-Founder Edith Nwekenta elaborated on the show’s vision and highlighted its hosts’ authenticity. Nwekemta said, “Working with Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Victor Boniface, who are not just incredible footballers but absolute naturals on camera, has been a joy.”

“They brought their real selves to the show, and that honesty and energy shaped everything. The show is the beginning of something fresh. It’s bold, rooted in culture, and unapologetically us.”

‘The Culture League’ aims to explore the intersections of sports, lifestyle, and pop culture through candid discussions, exclusive interviews, and engaging segments.

The debut episode set the tone, delving into topics ranging from personal journeys to contemporary African narratives, offering viewers a glimpse into the show’s dynamic and authentic approach.

Ms Akwawa also acknowledged the support of key partners, including Kini Media Group, Bet9ja, and Pulse Nigeria, noting, “We couldn’t have done it without you.”

The event concluded with a special screening of the first episode, which met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

With its focus on amplifying African talent and cultural influence, ‘The Culture League’ is poised to become a global platform for storytelling that resonates with Nigeria’s vibrant energy and beyond.

In an interview, Ndidi shared the inspiration behind ‘The Culture League’. “It was a team effort. We came together and tried to change the narrative of being asked questions every time. So we wanted to be the ones asking the questions,” He explained.

The Super Eagle star stated, “We just wanted to know what it felt like being on the other side. It was just about trying to banter and know about other people being in your shoes and how they’ve been through. It was an amazing experience.”

Ndidi also revealed the show’s broader vision, emphasising its departure from a football-only focus. “The connection is not just about football, it’s about everything in general. We have the likes of Basketmouth, a comedian and actor. It’s just giving an idea of it. It’s not just footballers coming on the show; it’s bringing different career paths to different people with different careers on the show.” He said.

He added that the show aims to humanise celebrities, noting, “When you watch people on TV, you just feel like these people are super, super different. They are just like normal people.”

Where does the government come in?

On the role of the Nigerian government in football, Ndidi urged a focus on grassroots development. He insisted that “the future is from the kids. If you focus on the kids, the revenue will be even greater. The government should focus on the grassroots.”

Continuing the discussion, sports journalist Wofai Fada further emphasised the need for the show to influence government priorities.

She said: “The idea behind the show is very valid because some guys say that if they have not watched the ball, their days are not made yet. I hope this show’s direction is heading that way because so many unseen footballers are on the pitch.

“If you want to watch real football, you have to see a monkey post guys, and those people need to be empowered. They need jerseys, they need boots. So I hope with this show, the government watches it and that they can find some way to fund these guys,” She advised.

