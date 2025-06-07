In a comeback that showcased grit and growth, Coco Gauff captured her maiden French Open singles title with a three-set win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in Paris on Saturday.

Under swirling winds and considerable pressure, the 21-year-old American overcame an early deficit to win 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in a hard-fought final, etching her name into Roland Garros history and reaffirming her place among the top players in women’s tennis.

Gauff’s victory not only earns her a second Grand Slam title, adding to her 2023 US Open triumph, but also completes a redemptive arc after her heartbreak in the 2022 French Open final.

It was then that the teenage Gauff sat crushed under a towel, overwhelmed by defeat. Three years later, she fell to the clay again, this time in tears of joy.

A final of fire and fight

“This honestly doesn’t feel real. I didn’t think I could do it,” Gauff admitted during the trophy presentation, her voice quivering with emotion. “Three finals… I guess I got the win that mattered most.”

The final was an emotional battle between the WTA Tour’s top two players.

Despite trailing by a double break in the first set and narrowly losing it in a tiebreak, Gauff’s resolve held firm. She capitalised on Sabalenka’s inconsistency, particularly her 70 unforced errors, and seized control of the match in the second set.

“I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago,” Gauff reflected. “I’m just glad to be back. I was going through a lot of dark thoughts.”

From that darkness emerged a champion. Her composure in the decisive set reflected her growth as a player.

A single break gave Gauff the edge she needed, and though Sabalenka threatened late, Gauff stayed steady.

On her second championship point, Sabalenka misfired wide, and Gauff collapsed on her back, overcome.

As her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, danced in the stands, Gauff embraced Sabalenka at the net before sprinting to celebrate with her family.

Sabalenka left searching

For Aryna Sabalenka, the pain was evident.

“This hurts so much. Congratulations to Coco, she was the better player today,” the 27-year-old Belarusian said, fighting back tears. “I’m sorry to my team… I played a poor final.”

Sabalenka’s start was aggressive. She surged to a 4-1 lead in the first set, nearly going up 5-1. But her form unraveled, and she struggled with the swirling breeze that disrupted timing and serve, resulting in 12 breaks of serve in the first two sets alone.

Despite reaching her 10th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal — a feat not achieved since Serena Williams in 2017 — Sabalenka’s wait for a Roland Garros title continues.

Her three previous major titles have all come on hard courts, where her baseline game is most effective.

The rise of Gauff — what’s next?

The win caps an impressive clay-court swing for Gauff, who also reached the finals in Madrid and Rome.

Many tipped her as a stronger contender than defending champion Iga Swiatek, and she delivered.

The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen now sits alongside her US Open trophy, affirming her place in the present landscape of women’s tennis.

Her tears this time came not from despair, but from fulfillment.

“I kept telling myself I would come back stronger,” Gauff said with a smile. “I guess I kept my promise.”

