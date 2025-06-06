Nigeria’s Super Eagles continued their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Russia on Thursday evening, marking their first-ever senior international meeting with the hosts at the iconic Luzhniki Stadium.
Tolu Arokodare struck in the second half to cancel out a first-half own goal by Semi Ajayi, ensuring the Super Eagles left Moscow with a share of the spoils — just days after their successful Unity Cup campaign in England.
A tale of two halves
Russia took an early lead in the 27th minute, capitalising on a moment of misfortune for Nigeria. Zenit St. Petersburg’s Daniil Krugovoy dazzled down the left flank, driving to the byline before delivering a dangerous cross that deflected off Ajayi and into the net.
Despite the setback, Eric Chelle’s men remained composed and improved after the break.
|
Their persistence was rewarded in the 71st minute when a costly error from Russian goalkeeper Matvei Safonov gifted Arokodare a golden opportunity.
The forward coolly slotted home from close range to level the score.
Both sides pressed for a winner in the closing stages, but the match ultimately ended honours even.
Building momentum
Thursday’s draw extends Nigeria’s unbeaten streak across all competitions in 2025.
The Super Eagles entered the friendly riding high from their recent triumph in the Unity Cup, where they edged Ghana and then overcame Jamaica in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in the final.
Nigeria travelled to Moscow missing several key players, including star striker Victor Osimhen.
READ ALSO: UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid defeats Lookman’s Atalanta
However, under coach Eric Chelle, they demonstrated resilience and depth, a promising sign ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers later this year against Rwanda and South Africa.
Russia’s return to action
Valery Karpin’s Russia side, currently suspended from official FIFA and UEFA competitions since October 2022, continues to stay active through friendly matches. They had impressed earlier this year with commanding 5-0 victories over both Grenada and Zambia, but found Nigeria a tougher test.
Looking ahead
For Nigeria, the match offered valuable preparation ahead of crucial fixtures in September.
The Super Eagles will aim to carry this momentum into their World Cup qualification campaign, with confidence growing as Chelle continues to shape a dynamic and resilient squad.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999