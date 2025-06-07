Leaders from the media and technology sectors have called for stronger strategic partnerships to advance Africa’s storytelling industry and enhance its global competitiveness.

They made this appeal during the second edition of the Blanche Aigle Communications Media Roundtable Summit, a leading Pan-African public relations and marketing communications agency.

In a statement issued to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the organisers disclosed that the recently held summit brought together a diverse group of policymakers, journalists, creatives, influencers, PR professionals, and investors.

The summit’s theme was “Africa’s Media Renaissance: Building a Thriving Industry at the Intersection of Storytelling, Business, and Technology. ” It aimed to address the growing need for innovative content, long-term development, and expanded investment across Africa’s rapidly changing media and technology landscape.

The summit also provided a purposeful space for thought leaders to share transformative ideas and collaborate on defining the next chapter of the continent’s creative economy.

While addressing participants at the summit, James Hewes, a global media strategist and founder of Soho Consulting International, emphasised the importance of African media professionals adapting to digital disruption and actively engaging in the worldwide platform economy.

In his presentation, ‘The Future of Media,’ Mr Hewes shared valuable perspectives on the accelerating influence of artificial intelligence, data, and global storytelling trends.

He said all of these reshape how narratives are created, shared, and experienced within Africa and internationally.

The summit also featured five compelling panel sessions, each curated to tackle pressing issues and explore new possibilities across Africa’s media, communications, and creative industries.

Panels

The summit’s opening panel, titled ‘Building a Global Audience: Strategies for African Media Companies’, brought together a notable group of industry leaders, including VWoke Ighure of PressReader, David Adeleke, founder of Communique, communications consultant Tolu Ogunlesi, BusinessDay editor Tayo Fagbule, and Omotola Aderinsola Adebanjo, editor at the BBC.

Moderated by Damilare Akintunde, founder of ShockNG, the session delved into how African media organisations can engage with the global content marketplace.

Discussions highlighted the importance of leveraging digital technologies, employing data-driven strategies, and creating scalable narratives to expand reach.

Speakers also explored how homegrown media brands can cultivate international audiences, particularly among the African diaspora, by aligning with evolving content consumption habits driven by mobile-first platforms.

The second panel, ‘Public Relations in the Digital Era – Managing Reputations & Building Influence’, featured Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director at GBfoods Africa; Lynda Aguocha, Head of Advertising at Aspira Nigeria; and Oluremi Martins, CEO of Regirl World.

The conversation, moderated by Tennie Oyewole, addressed the transformation of public relations in an age defined by instant reputation management, influencer-led campaigns, and the proliferation of user-generated content.

The panellists underscored the crucial role of influencers in promoting transparency, maintaining brand authenticity, and forging global partnerships to foster deeper audience trust and connection.

Africa music panel

The third panel session, ‘The Music Business & Entertainment Ecosystem—Leveraging Media for Global Growth,’ was moderated by Temilola Balogun (TaymiB), Co-Founder of PICHR.

It featured key industry figures including Christel Kayibi, Director of Strategy at Sony Music Africa, and Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu, Head of Business and Legal Affairs at Chocolate City.

The discussion centred on the rising influence of Africa’s music sector, especially the global success of Afrobeats, as both a cultural ambassador and a powerful driver of economic value within the broader creative and digital economy.

From international streaming agreements to merchandising and brand collaborations, the panel underscored the convergence of music with media, fashion, and tourism, positioning entertainment as a strategic vehicle for projecting Africa’s soft power on the world stage.

The fourth panel, themed ‘Funding and Investment in Africa’s Creative Industry’, was anchored by David Adeleke and convened a group of finance and policy experts.

These included Jide Sipe (Group Head, Brand Transformation and Digital Banking, Bank of Industry), Wale Ajiboye (Development Consultant), Ugodre Obi-Chukwu (Founder of Nairametrics), and Oludayo Adeniji (Partner at KPMG West Africa).

Discussions focused on the pressing need to facilitate access to capital for creators, startups, and digital content enterprises.

Panellists examined viable pathways for sustainable financing, ranging from public-private partnerships and tax relief schemes to micro-investment structures suited to the realities of the African media landscape.

They also advocated for inclusive financial models that support independent creatives and small—to medium-sized media businesses, fostering long-term economic sustainability across the continent’s digital content ecosystem.

Building an inclusive

Nene Bejide, Founder of Blanche Aigle Communications and convener of the summit, described the summit as a way to foster an inclusive, youth-led, and economically sustainable media ecosystem that communicates with both impact and intention.

“This year’s theme is not just aspirational, it’s urgent. We are living through a defining moment for African storytelling, where our platforms, people, and policies must align,” said Mr Bejide, emphasising the critical nature of the summit’s discussions.

“Every session reinforced a key message: Africa’s creative economy is dynamic and brimming with untapped opportunities. However, realising its full potential will depend on courageous investments, policy reforms, digital innovation, and unified leadership,” Mr Bejide noted, instilling a sense of hope and potential in the audience.

He also noted that with Nigeria’s digital advertising market expected to surpass $400 million by 2025, the summit highlighted the pressing need for African storytellers, media innovators, and content creators to gain visibility, fair recognition, and reward.

Mr Bejide further stated that the summit called on media practitioners, brand executives, investors, and policymakers across the continent to channel resources, drive innovation, and work together to reshape Africa’s media narrative.

The event received sponsorship from GBfoods Nigeria, Gino, Nestlé Pure Life, Chumpe’s Pot, Enhance360, KymorCreativ, Mr Rex Studios, and Flirt Vodka. Media partners included Pulse, BusinessDay, YabaLeft, Brand Communicator, Talestime Africa, MusicwormCity, ModaCulture, and This is Lagos.

