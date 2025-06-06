The remains of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju, who tragically died during a bout in Ghana, are expected to be returned to Nigeria next week, following nearly two months of legal, diplomatic, and procedural efforts.

Olanrewaju, popularly known as “Success,” collapsed in the ring during a fight with Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu on 29 March at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

He was later pronounced dead at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief in Nigeria and ignited scrutiny over safety protocols in Ghana’s boxing scene.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Rafiu Ladipo, confirmed that the long-awaited repatriation of Olanrewaju’s body is now imminent.

“I can assure you, latest by next week, the body will be brought back. I don’t know what particular day,” Mr Ladipo said during a phone interview.

Efforts toward repatriation

Mr Ladipo detailed the intense efforts by Nigerian authorities to ensure Olanrewaju’s remains are returned with dignity.

According to him, the NBB of C has worked closely with the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana and the Ghanaian Ministry of Youth and Sports to meet all necessary conditions.

“The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control has been doing so much to bring Segun’s corpse,” he explained.

Mr Ladipo revealed that the delay was largely due to delayed medical clearances and paperwork, including an autopsy report, a gross pathology analysis, and a death certificate.

These were required by both Ghanaian and Nigerian authorities before any repatriation could be approved.

“There are certain documents that they needed before they can bring it… I personally went to the Ministry of Health in Lagos, and we have been able to get their approval and permit from the Federal Ministry of Health that the body should be brought back home,” he stated.

Allegations of negligence

Mr Ladipo was also outspoken about the role of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in the tragic incident, alleging negligence in the medical preparations leading up to the fight.

“After the fight, we accused the Ghana Boxing Authority of negligence… the drug screening, the weighing, and the pre-fight medical were not done for him,” Mr Ladipo said.

“They just sent him to go and fight. This is never done.”

The Ghanaian government established a seven-member investigative committee in response to these accusations.

Mr Ladipo and officials from the NBB of C were subjected to a series of lengthy interviews by the committee to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the bout.

“I showed them the video of what we normally do in Nigeria… you must conduct what is called pre-fight checks — check his lungs, heartbeat, eyes, nose, and so on. If you don’t do it, how are you sure that the guy is fit?” Mr Ladipo questioned.

The investigative committee’s report later confirmed that Olanrewaju had not undergone the required pre-fight medicals and that no licensed medical professional was present during the match. It also revealed that he had a pre-existing heart condition, making the oversight particularly alarming.

Ghanaian authorities respond

Following the outcry, Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, acknowledged the delays but assured the public that all legal protocols have now been completed.

“The body was not detained for no reason. The Coroner’s Act was invoked, and the report was needed to carry on with the evacuation process,” Mr Adams explained.

He confirmed that Ghana is now fully cooperating with Nigerian authorities to facilitate the return of the body, with assistance from both countries’ boxing boards and the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

“Once they confirm the arrangements, we are ready to assist in any way possible,” Mr Adams said.

Honouring a fallen fighter

Mr Ladipo emphasised that the NBB of C intends to honour the late boxer upon his return.

“They must come, give us adequate information so that from our end here, we will do what is called the memorable lap of honour,” he said.

He added that logistical arrangements are being finalised, including providing an ambulance to transfer the body directly from the airport to Olanrewaju’s family, avoiding further delays or additional transfers.

“We don’t want a situation whereby we take the body again to another mortuary in Nigeria. Let them tell us when they are bringing the corpse so that we can make adequate arrangements for receipt and burial,” Mr Ladipo said.

Calls for compensation

Discussions are also underway regarding compensation for the late boxer’s family. While no official figure has been disclosed, Mr Ladipo confirmed that compensation is part of ongoing negotiations.

“Of course, everything to Ghana — they are trying to compensate. We don’t know how much they will pay. Even if the fight purse is there to be paid, we have requested,” he said.

“What is important is that the family must be compensated.”

Looking ahead

The tragedy has prompted calls for stricter oversight and mandatory safety protocols across African boxing federations.

As investigations conclude and Olanrewaju’s body is prepared for return, attention now turns to ensuring justice for his family and preventing such a loss from happening again.

“We are not just playing around,” Mr Ladipo said. “We know our responsibilities, and we are doing the best we can in this circumstance.”

