A Nigerian fighter, Olanrewaju ‘Success’ Segun, has tragically lost his life after he collapsed and died during a bout against Ghana’s Jon Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday, 29 March.

Olarenwaju, a former National and West African light-heavyweight champion, was competing at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League when he suddenly lost consciousness in the third round.

Reports indicate that he was ahead on points before the incident occurred.

As reported by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, witnesses described the harrowing moment when Olarenwaju collapsed in the ring, prompting an immediate response from the referee, trainers, and medical personnel.

Despite urgent efforts to revive him, he was unresponsive and was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, early speculation suggests a cardiac arrest.

Sad moment

A widely circulated video on social media captures the moment Olarenwaju collapsed, leaving fans and fellow athletes in shock.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The boxing community has been pouring in tributes, remembering Segun as a dedicated and highly respected figure in the sport.

His opponent, Jon Mbanugu, visibly distraught by the tragic turn of events, has expressed deep condolences to Olarenwaju’s family and loved ones. What began as a fierce contest between two skilled fighters ended in heartbreak, shifting focus from competition to mourning.

Before Saturday’s unfortunate incident, Olarenwaju’s last recorded fight took place on 24 December 2024 against Idowu Raheed at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

His sudden passing has left an indelible mark on the sport, as both the Nigerian and Ghanaian boxing communities mourn the loss of an exceptional athlete.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

