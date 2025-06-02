Fresh off the successful hosting of the Gateway Games 2024; the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) President Uyi Akpata has praised Ogun State for what he described as a “first-of-its-kind” cricket infrastructure in Nigeria.

The newly developed twin oval at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta has not only captured national attention but is now poised to become a hub for major cricket events in the country and across West Africa.

Buoyed by the facility’s uniqueness and potential, Mr Akpata revealed that the NCF is ready to partner with the Ogun State Government to develop the venue into an international-standard cricket centre.

At the end of the cricket events, Mr Akpata admired the twin oval, calling it a game-changer in Nigerian and African cricket infrastructure.

He confirmed the NCF’s interest in leveraging the facility through a formal partnership with the state government and the Ogun State Cricket Association.

“This twin oval is truly exciting; it’s rare even across Africa. Only Abuja comes close, and even that was built with a different concept,” Mr Akpata said. “To see this in Abeokuta is inspiring. It’s a huge opportunity. The Ogun State Government has a golden advantage, and the NCF is eager to collaborate and upgrade these pitches to meet international cricket standards. That way, we can bring more high-profile cricket action to Ogun State.”

Mr Akpata also lauded the spirit and performance of athletes throughout the festival, noting the high level of play and professionalism witnessed during the cricket games.

He praised the Ogun State Cricket Association, led by Dare Kuforiji, for their foresight and execution in developing the twin oval; an achievement he described as a rarity on the continent.

The NCF president stressed that sustainable partnerships form the bedrock of the federation’s development blueprint.

“The first strand of our five imperatives is sustainability, and we know we cannot do this alone,” he said.

“But Ogun State has shown the willingness, provided the land, and has demonstrated the commitment through the support of the state cricket association and their experienced personnel.”

Mr Akpata revealed that a verbal memorandum of understanding (MoU) has already been agreed upon with the Ogun State Cricket Association.

He emphasised that once the NCF board reviews and formalises the agreement, work will begin to develop the infrastructure further.

“We’re ready to deploy professional curators to maintain the pitches. In every location where the NCF has partnered with state bodies, the maintenance and standards have improved significantly. Abeokuta will be no different. We’ll identify specific personnel and tackle both the technical and operational aspects,” he noted.

He further hinted that Ogun State has now emerged as a frontrunner to host future regional and national cricket tournaments in the years ahead.

One such possibility is the prestigious PwC U17 National Cricket Finals, which he suggested may soon be held in Abeokuta, pending final agreements with relevant personalities.

“With this facility and the intent clearly shown, Ogun State has placed itself on the cricket map of Africa. The future looks bright,” Mr Akpata concluded.

As Nigeria looks to expand its cricket footprint, the twin oval in Abeokuta may soon become the heartbeat of the sport’s domestic revival; and perhaps its launchpad for international acclaim.

