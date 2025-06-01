When President Bola Tinubu took office in May 2023, expectations were high that his administration would revitalise Nigeria’s struggling sports sector.

Two years in, the results are mixed: structural changes and increased funding have stirred hope, and some athletes and teams have excelled internationally. Yet, foundational challenges persist—chief among them, inadequate infrastructure, athlete welfare concerns, and uneven performances on the global stage.

PREMIUM TIMES examines how Nigerian sports have fared under Tinubu’s presidency — what has changed, what hasn’t, and what it all means for the country’s sporting future.

Governance overhaul: Promising shift or premature celebration?

One of the most notable decisions of the Tinubu administration was the scrapping of the Ministry of Sports Development and the reinstatement of the National Sports Commission (NSC) as the main governing body for sports in Nigeria.

This move was framed as an attempt to depoliticise sports administration and improve efficiency.

At the opening of the 22nd National Sports Festival (Gateway Games Ogun 2024), Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking on behalf of President Tinubu, said:

“We have chosen to shield [sports] from bureaucratic interferences and the distractions of vested power interests. We want it to thrive, autonomous, innovative, and focused, because we recognise its critical place in building a healthier, stronger, and more united Nigeria.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Originally dissolved in 2015, the NSC traces its roots to 1910 and is responsible for policy development, infrastructure oversight, talent discovery, competition organisation, and fair play enforcement.

The administration promised technical leadership with Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade appointed as Chairman and Director General, respectively.

Six months on, their impact is still nascent. Observers caution that meaningful change depends not just on leadership but also on how well the NSC collaborates with individual federations to build solid structures.

Budget surge: Big numbers, bigger questions

The Tinubu government increased the sports budget from ₦29 billion in 2024 to ₦94.9 billion in 2025—a 227 per cent jump.

The money was meant for infrastructure, talent development, international competition, and grassroots programmes.

But many have raised concerns over transparency.

“There’s no doubt that the allocation is historic,” said Lekan Kolawole, a Lagos-based sports economist. “But the opacity in how these funds are distributed remains a real concern. We still don’t have a national sports audit or a public breakdown of spending.”

While commending the budget surge in one of his sports columns, former Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye called for aggressive moves to address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

This deficit is evident with FIFA approving just one stadium in Nigeria for Grade A games for the Super Eagles.

“There is a huge infrastructure deficit… Almost all the federal government stadiums are in a total (or near total) state of disrepair… Some need a total overhaul and varying degrees of integrity tests.” Mr Ibitoye noted.

Beyond football pitches, Mr Ibitoye also called for modern tracks, training pitches, indoor courts, hostels, Grade A camps, and High-Performance Centres nationwide.

Grassroots sports and lip service

The Tinubu administration appointed Adeboye Adeyinka as Senior Special Assistant on Grassroots Sports Development to address Nigeria’s dependence on elite athletes.

School tournaments have resumed in parts of the North and South-West, and pilot sports hubs have launched.

The NSC also introduced the innovative “38th state” concept at the Gateway Games, fielding junior athletes for early exposure. However, scalability remains a concern.

“We’ve had a hundred grassroots programmes in the past that collapsed after two years,” said Ganiu Kolawole, a grassroots athletics coach. “What we need is a system that outlives political cycles.”

True progress will depend on embedding grassroots sports into state governance and education frameworks, creating a sustainable pipeline that empowers youth and fosters economic mobility.

Performance at major events: Mixed fortunes

AFCON 2023

Nigerian football saw a notable resurgence under Tinubu’s watch. At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles reached the final, led by standout performances from Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and William Troost-Ekong.

Although Nigeria lost narrowly to the hosts in the final, the team’s silver-medal finish temporarily restored public faith in the national team.

“We were not perfect, but we showed the kind of fight that had been missing for years,” Sola Olaniyan, a journalist who covered AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire, noted. “That’s something to build on — if the momentum is maintained.”

Unfortunately, that momentum has not been built upon, with Nigeria walking a tight rope in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Despite being grouped alongside Rwanda, Lesotho, Benin Republic, Zimbabwe and South Africa, the three-time African champions are struggling to pick the 2026 World Cup ticket from this group.

Paris 2024 Olympics

The largest Nigerian contingent in years—88 athletes across 12 sports—returned from Paris without a single Olympic medal. Even stars like Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume failed to reach the podium.

Despite a ₦6 billion Olympic preparation fund, poor planning and administrative errors marred the effort. A glaring example: sprinter Favour Ofili was not registered for the 100m event, which she was better prepared for mentally and physically.

“Releasing big sums of money one or two months before the Olympics and expecting miracles will not work,” said a senior coach.

Paralympics fading glory

Nigeria secured two golds at the Paris Paralympics, thanks to powerlifters Folashade Oluwafemiayo and Onyinyechi Mark. Still, the overall performance was the worst since 1992, highlighting a declining talent pool.

D’Tigress: Shining against the odds

While many teams floundered, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, again excelled, winning the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, their fourth consecutive continental title.

They also went on to write history at the Olympics as the first black team, male or female, to make it to the Olympic Games quarter-finals.

Their achievement, however, stood in contrast to continued disputes over bonuses and recognition.

Selective Presidential recognition: Unequal applause

A recurring criticism is the president’s uneven recognition of athletes. While the Super Eagles were celebrated for a second-place AFCON finish, other high achievers received little attention.

“Some five months ago, Nigeria broke its own standards. The country rewarded ‘second-best’… in a way the world had never seen before,” wrote Segun Odegbami in June 2024 after the AFCON tournament.

Gold medallists like scrabble prodigy Timilehin Doko and world boxing champion Esther Osoba received no official accolades. Thankfully, after these anomalies, the presidency has put out congratulatory messages through its official communication channels to celebrate sporting feats.

The Anti-Doping Law: Step toward global standards

Having been enmeshed in several doping scandals over the years, the most recent being the three-year ban on Goodness Iredia, Nigeria is now taking doping more seriously than ever.

In April 2025, President Tinubu signed the National Anti-Doping Act into law — a long-awaited move aligning Nigeria with global anti-doping frameworks. The law is a critical prerequisite for hosting international events and ensuring fair competition. Experts say it’s a step in the right direction, but warn that enforcement will determine its success.

“Having a law is one thing; having labs, trained staff, and enforcement is another,” noted Kemi Owolabi, a sports medicine specialist. “Without the full system, the law is just a formality.”

Seen as walking the talk, the NSC barred all athletes with doping issues from competing at the Gateway Games and even promised to sanction states that registered the erring athletes for the festival.

Domestic competitions and cultural relevance

The 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State, branded the “Gateway Games,” was a litmus test for the Tinubu administration’s commitment to grassroots sports.

With over 10,000 athletes in attendance, the event held both symbolic and practical value, not just as a competitive platform, but as a cultural gathering aimed at promoting national unity through sport.

Despite the challenges the festival faced, the scope and energy of the Games were encouraging, drawing increased attention from state governors, celebrities, and private sponsors.

Despite the hiccups, the Gateway Games fulfilled their dual purpose: as a talent discovery engine and a force for national cohesion.

This edition could mark a turning point in restoring the festival’s relevance beyond political symbolism.

“The key,” one sports journalist in Abeokuta put it, “is ensuring that what happens here doesn’t end with the closing ceremony. Otherwise, it’s just another parade.”

Key indicator for success

Despite reforms and increased funding, deep-rooted issues persist. Frequent leadership changes and institutional restructuring disrupt long-term planning, weakening continuity. Infrastructure remains poor, with many training centres in disrepair. Funding is uneven, with football receiving disproportionate attention while other sports are underfunded.

Most critically, Nigerian sports still cannot function as a livelihood engine. Until it becomes a reliable pathway to jobs, education, and empowerment — capable of breaking the cycle of poverty — its transformation will remain incomplete.

President Tinubu’s administration has introduced bold reforms and signalled a clear intent to revive Nigerian sports. Time will tell whether this will lead to lasting success.

Until Nigeria builds a sports economy that engages and empowers its youth, no matter how many medals are won internationally, its sporting achievements cannot truly be called a success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

