Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has finalised procurement of cutting-edge medical equipment for Katsina State’s Ultra-Modern Radiology Centre and Central Reference Laboratory.

The Governor took the landmark decision during a technical visit to Siemens Healthineers headquarters in Forchheim, Bavaria early this month.

Mr Radda inspected state-of-the-art diagnostic technology during his tour of Siemens’ manufacturing and research facilities, including high-field magnetic resonance imaging systems, low-dose 128-slice computed tomography scanners, digital radiography suites, and fully automated laboratory analyzers.

The governor also reviewed equipment currently undergoing factory acceptance testing, which will be shipped to Katsina within weeks to complete the Radiology Centre installation.

Addressing the Siemens team after the comprehensive facility tour, Governor Radda emphasised his administration’s commitment to revolutionising healthcare delivery under the “Building Your Future” agenda.

“Our administration is determined to give every Katsina resident access to cutting-edge diagnostic services without the burden of traveling hundreds of kilometres or bearing prohibitive costs,” Governor Radda declared.

He further stated that Siemens Healthineers is a proven global leader, and the procured MRI, CT, digital X-ray, and fully automated lab systems—will dramatically improve early detection of disease and clinical decision-making across the state hospitals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The procurement package includes a comprehensive technology-transfer programme: Siemens engineers will train Katsina-based biomedical technicians and radiographers, while clinical specialists will offer ongoing remote support through Siemens’ digital service platforms. This arrangement will guarantee sustainability, reduce downtime, and keep service charges affordable to the ordinary citizen,” the Governor explained.

Speaking during the visit, Siemens Healthineers senior leadership praised the state’s visionary healthcare investment and reaffirmed the company commitment to deliver equipment on schedule, provide continuous capacity-building, and collaborate with local stakeholders to ensure optimal utilization.

In furtherance to this, the team disclosed that installation and commissioning of the equipment are scheduled to begin in July 2025, with pilot clinical services expected to commence by October 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

