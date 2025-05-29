Delta State has once again cemented its status as Nigeria’s sporting powerhouse, emerging champions of the National Sports Festival for the fifth consecutive time.

The triumph was officially announced by Bukola Olopade, chairperson of the Main Organising Committee for the Gateway Games 2024, during Thursday’s closing ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Although the final medal tally has yet to be released due to the pending conclusion of the Table Tennis event, Delta State had already secured a commanding lead, making its overall victory indisputable.

With a commanding lead of 122 gold, 96 silver, and 105 bronze medals (totaling 323), Delta’s dominance remained unchallenged.

The state’s consistent success reflects years of sustained investment in sports development, athlete training, and youth empowerment programs.

Ogun State overtakes Bayelsa

In a stunning turn of events, Ogun State surged past Bayelsa to move into the second place on the medals table.

After securing two additional gold medals and one silver in para table tennis, Ogun’s tally reached 92 gold, 64 silver, and 78 bronze medals (totaling 232), overtaking Bayelsa who have so far amassed 91 gold, 61 silver, and 70 bronze medals (222 total).

While the intense competition for the runner-up spot remains captivating, the final official medal table is yet to be released as at the time of filing this report.

Gender inclusion and recognition

Beyond the medals, the Gateway Games 2024 celebrated progress in gender inclusion.

The Nigeria Olympic Committee’s Women Commission awarded special recognition trophies to Anambra and Kogi States, along with the Invited Junior Athletes team, for promoting equal participation of women in their contingents.

Looking ahead to Enugu 2026

As the curtain falls on this year’s festival, attention shifts to Enugu State, the next host of the National Sports Festival.

Organisers have pledged to build on the gender inclusion initiatives introduced in the Gateway Games 2024, ensuring the event continues to foster unity, diversity, and national pride.

Medal Standings (Top 5): As at 8.00.p.m.

1. Delta – 122 Gold, 96 Silver, 105 Bronze (323 Total)

2. Ogun – 92 Gold, 64 Silver, 78 Bronze (232 Total)

3. Bayelsa – 91 Gold, 61 Silver, 70 Bronze (222 Total)

4. Edo – 63 Gold, 96 Silver, 114 Bronze (273 Total)

5. Rivers– 74 Gold, 56 Silver, 62 Bronze (192 Total)

