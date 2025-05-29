Mauritania’s Sidi Tah, who was on Thursday elected as the president of the African Development Bank, said he is “fully aware of the responsibility and duty that come with this position.”

Mr Tah stated this in his victory speech after his election at the Annual General Meeting and meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Tah’s victory after the third round of voting. He will assume office in September to replace outgoing Akinwunmi Adesina of Nigeria.

Read the full text of the victory speech below.

Statement: Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President-Elect of the African Development Bank

Your Excellencies, Governors, Alternate Governors, Directors, Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is with great humility that I address you at this special moment.

I would first like to thank Africa for the trust it has just placed in me.

I thank you, Governors, regional and non-regional members, for your support. I am fully aware of the responsibility and duty that come with this position.

I would particularly like to thank my country and its leader, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who supported my candidacy and worked tirelessly to achieve the outcome we have just witnessed.

I thank all my Mauritanian sisters and brothers, and all my African sisters and brothers, for the outpouring of solidarity that accompanied my campaign.

A special mention must also go to my team, who did a remarkable job from start to finish. I would like to express my deep gratitude to them.

I also want to thank all those who supported my candidacy, directly or indirectly, whom I cannot name individually in these circumstances.

The work begins now, and I am ready.

