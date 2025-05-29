In a strategic move to deepen its engagement with the Nigerian public sector and promote women’s leadership, Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) paid a courtesy visit to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni, at her office in Abuja.

The WIMBIZ delegation, led by Bisi Adeyemi, Chairman of the WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, congratulated the Head of Service on her appointment and commended her transformative leadership, particularly her pioneering efforts in digitalising the Civil Service.

A notable milestone under her tenure is the launch of SERVICE_WISE GPT, an AI-powered tool that provides prompt, intelligent responses to public inquiries regarding civil service operations, improving accessibility and citizen engagement.

Another key reform highlighted during the meeting is the comprehensive digitisation of circulars spanning several decades, now accessible through a centralised platform. This initiative significantly enhances institutional memory and knowledge-sharing, enabling more informed decision-making across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

During the visit, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, presented a mentoring concept note aimed at supporting and empowering female civil servants. The proposal seeks to close existing gaps in leadership exposure, structured career guidance, and support systems, especially for women at entry and mid-levels, thereby strengthening the female leadership pipeline in public service.

In response, the Head of Service welcomed the WIMBIZ mentoring initiative, noting its alignment with the Office’s forthcoming programme, a structured mentoring platform for civil servants. She expressed strong interest in exploring a partnership with WIMBIZ to co-create impactful interventions.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing women’s leadership within Nigeria’s public service.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

ABOUT WIMBIZ

WIMBIZ is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting women in leadership roles. WIMBIZ is of African roots with a global perspective of connecting and inspiring women across the globe to catalyse their growth to leadership positions and contribution to nation-building.

With a history spanning 24 years, WIMBIZ has implemented various programmes that inspire, empower, and advocate for greater representation of women in both the public and private sectors.

We have a global network of over 3,357 accomplished women who contribute to their initiatives in management, business, and public service. WIMBIZ collaborates with reputable domestic and international organisations to deliver impactful programmes, positively influencing over 344,335 women to excel in their careers and businesses.

More Pictures:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

