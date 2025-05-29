After years of consistent effort and determination, Faith Osamuyi finally clinched the women’s 100m hurdles title at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, recording a new personal best time of 13.26 seconds.
Osamuyi crossed the finish line at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena ahead of Grace Ayemoba (Oyo state), who was 2nd in 14.21s, and Janet Sunday (Anambra state), who came in 3rd in 14.40s, and other competitors to take home the gold medal.
Her previous best time of 13.45 seconds, set in March this year, was comfortably beaten in the process.
Speaking after the race, Osamuyi expressed gratitude and relief.
“I’m so happy because I have put in a lot of work, and all thanks to my coach for pushing me even when I gave up on myself,” she said.
“Before the final, I was looking forward to a PB, and yes, I got the PB and the gold after years of trying.”
Her win is particularly significant following her disappointment at the African Games in Ghana last year, where she narrowly missed out on a medal. This gold medal validates her talent and marks a turning point in her career.
In the men’s 110m hurdles, Great Musa of Delta State emerged victorious at 14.15 seconds. He overcame a strong challenge from Samuel Osadolor of Edo State; Osadolor finished 2nd in the race, crossing the line in 14.31s, while Olawale Abdullahi (Kwara state) finished 3rd in 14.33s.
Both finalists showed impressive form in the semifinals, with Musa clocking 14.49 seconds and Osadolor finishing in 14.71 seconds in the semi-finals.
Reflecting on his victory, Musa said, “It’s been ups and downs, but at the end of the day, I got one of the things I came for: the gold medal and a season’s best.”
Having finished second at the last edition of the festival in Edo in 2020, Musa’s win in Abeokuta is a significant achievement in his athletic journey.
Their victories not only highlight the talent present at the National Sports Festival but also underscore the promise these athletes hold for Nigeria’s future on the international athletics stage.
