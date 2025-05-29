Nearly two months after the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju in Ghana, the country’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that all legal clearances required for the repatriation of his body have been obtained.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over safety lapses by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) following revelations from an investigative report into the fighter’s death.

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has announced that the body of the late Nigerian boxer, popularly known as Success, will soon be repatriated to Nigeria.

Olanrewaju died after collapsing during a bout with Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu on 29 March at the Trust Sports Emporium Boxing Arena in Bukom.

He was later pronounced dead at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Adams explained that the delay in returning Olanrewaju’s remains stemmed from legal and procedural obligations surrounding the cause of death.

“The body was not detained for no reason. In the circumstances of his death, the Coroner’s Act is invoked, and the coroner’s report is needed to carry on with the burial or evacuation process,” Mr Adams clarified.

“That report delayed the investigations committee work, but finally, they had it and submitted their report. The Ghana and Nigerian boxing authorities are now cleared to evacuate the remains of the late boxer.”

Mr Adams added that his ministry is fully prepared to assist once logistics between the two national boxing bodies are finalised.

“From the briefing I got from the GBA President, he engaged his counterpart in Nigeria on Saturday, and they are settling on a date. Once they confirm the arrangements, we are ready to assist in any way possible.”

Wonder Mandel, administrative assistant to the minister, reinforced the government’s commitment, noting that discussions were ongoing between the GBA, the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, and the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C).

“Kindly be assured that the Ghana Boxing Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana, is actively working to finalise all arrangements,” Mr Mandel said.

“Currently, efforts are being made to fast-track the repatriation process to ensure the late boxer’s remains are respectfully transported to Nigeria and to his family in the shortest possible time.”

In Nigeria, Secretary-General of the NBB of C, Remi Aboderin, welcomed the progress and said closure is finally within reach.

“We are glad we are getting a foreclosure on this soon. It is an unfortunate situation, and we pray against that tragedy again. Even in situations where all steps are taken, this can happen,” Mr Aboderin said.

“We believe that by the end of this week, the paperwork will be done for his return, and all necessary steps will be taken.”

Damning revelations

Meanwhile, a seven-member committee set up by the Ghanaian government to investigate the incident has submitted a damning 100-page report. The committee concluded that the GBA failed to adhere to standard safety protocols and that Olanrewaju had not undergone the mandatory pre-fight medical examination.

Veteran journalist and boxing analyst Ekow Asmah, who served on the committee, disclosed disturbing lapses during the event.

“The GBA doesn’t have a doctor. And when there’s no doctor, there should be no fight. Segun Olanrewaju didn’t do the mandatory medical examination before fighting,” Mr Asmah revealed.

“The GBA had no doctor when Segun Olanrewaju collapsed. The young man wearing a lab coat who entered the ring wasn’t a doctor. He was clearly an imposter.”

The report further revealed that Olanrewaju had pre-existing heart conditions, which made the lack of medical oversight even more tragic.

The committee has recommended that the Ghanaian government assume full responsibility for the repatriation of Olanrewaju’s remains and bear the cost of his funeral and burial arrangements.

As preparations to return the body to Nigeria move forward, Olanrewaju’s death has become a sobering reminder of the life-and-death consequences of poor regulation in sports, casting a long shadow over boxing governance in West Africa.

