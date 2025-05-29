The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, conducted an extensive inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across the Abuja city centre.

The inspection is to ascertain the readiness of the projects for commissioning in commemoration of President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

During the tour, Mr Wike provided updates on the state of key projects, including the International Conference Centre (ICC), the Arterial Roads N5 and N16, expressing satisfaction with the progress, while also highlighting the FCT administration’s dedication to delivering critical infrastructure.

The minister confirmed that the International Conference Centre is fully ready for commissioning, with the contractor having fulfilled their commitments, showcasing superb quality.

He also stated that the vital Arterial Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) from Life Junction to Ring Road III was 95 per cent complete, adding that the contractor, Julius Berger, has assured its full readiness by the end of next week.

Speaking further on the N16 interchange connecting Maitama and Katampe districts at Gishiri, the minister said the contractor, CGC has completed significant portions of the bridge, with the section leading to Judges Quarters and the link from Jahi to Wole Soyinka Way now fully open.

The minister lauded the contractor, CGC, for living up to expectations.

“I am so happy that the contractors have lived up to expectations. The quality of work is superb”, the minister stated, expressing his delight at the visible impact on residents.

He emphasised that the projects were a testament to President Tinubu’s promise to develop and enhance road infrastructure for Abuja residents.

Speaking on the schedule for the commissioning of projects in the FCT, Mr Wike stated that the arterial road N16 will likely be the first project to be unveiled.

He explained that while the International Conference Centre was initially considered, requests by members of the House of Representatives and Senate Committees on the FCT necessitated a date adjustment to allow for fuller participation.

Ground Rent: “We won’t succumb to blackmail”

The minister also used the opportunity to address the issue of ground rent collection, asserting the FCTA’s unwavering resolve to enforce compliance.

“People just want facilities, people want infrastructure, but nobody asks where are you getting these funds,” he remarked, lamenting the long-standing arrears of ground rent, some dating back 20 to 30 years.

Mr Wike drew parallels with international practices, noting that “most elites own houses overseas, they know the implication of not paying your taxes. They know such houses are gone. But when it comes to your own country, you don’t want to do that, simply because nobody wants to obey the law”.

He firmly stated that the FCTA would not succumb to blackmail, stressing that the president has provided a two-week window for defaulters to regularise their payments. “We will do what we are supposed to do. This is all about leadership. We will not cave in to blackmail. We will do the right thing,” he declared.

The minister said he recently signed over 1,500 Certificates of Occupancy and Deeds of Assignments in the past few weeks, urging residents to fulfill their civic duty while assuring them that prompt tax payments would significantly enhance the FCTA’s capacity to deliver more infrastructure.

No suicide bombing in Abuja

Addressing recent concerns regarding a security incident at Mogadishu Cantonment (Abacha Barracks), the minister moved to correct what he termed a “wrong impression” about a purported suicide bomber. He clarified that security agencies never reported such, and urged for investigative journalism.

“What happened is that somebody went to where we have a quarry where they blast all these rocks and took an explosive and put in his pocket. Of course, some of them may not even understand the implication of that, so it exploded on him. But that does not mean it is a suicide bomber,” the minister explained. He cautioned against planting unverified stories that could instill fear.

Mr Wike reassured residents of the FCT Administration’s continued improvements in security, affirming that Abuja remains one of the most secure places in the country.

“We will continue to do what we need to do to allay the fears of residents that Abuja is secure,” he stated.

