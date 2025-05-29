POCO, the brand synonymous with innovation and raw performance, has officially launched two exciting

new smartphones into the Nigerian market: the POCO X7 Pro and the POCO C71. These two models

reinforce POCO’s commitment to delivering powerful mobile technology to every segment of the market —

from flagship seekers to first-time smartphone users.

POCO X7 Pro: Power Redefined

Blending unmatched performance with cutting-edge design, the POCO X7 Pro is set to power ahead as the

ultimate choice for tech-savvy users, gamers, and content creators who demand excellence in every tap,

swipe, and scroll.

Available in three striking colors — Black, Green, and the signature POCO Yellow — the POCO X7 Pro is

not just a phone, but a bold lifestyle statement. It comes with a generous 12GB RAM and 512GB storage,

priced at ₦589,000.

Key Features:

 50MP Main Camera with OIS

Capture every moment with stunning clarity and shake-free precision, even in low light.

 CrystalRes 1.5K AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

Dive into a visual feast. Whether gaming or streaming, enjoy ultra-smooth transitions and vibrant colors

on a large AMOLED panel.

 Massive 6000mAh Battery

Stay powered all day and beyond with one of the largest batteries in its class, built for heavy usage

without compromise.

 IP68 Dust and Water Resistance

Built for durability, the POCO X7 Pro is ready for the elements — whether it’s rain, dust, or accidental

splashes.

 Flagship Dimensity 8400-Ultra Processor

Experience next-level speed and multitasking with MediaTek’s most powerful 5G chipset yet. This

flagship-grade processor delivers seamless gaming, fast app switching, and incredible energy

efficiency.

With the POCO X7 Pro, users can expect a smartphone that pushes the boundaries of performance, while

maintaining the sleek and rugged elegance POCO is known for.

POCO C71: Power to Everyone

While the POCO X7 Pro redefines the flagship experience, the new POCO C71 breathes fresh life into the

entry-level segment. Designed for everyday users, students, and young professionals, the POCO C71

offers a complete smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Available in Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, and Ocean Blue, the POCO C71 is available in two variants:

 3GB+64GB at ₦94,900

 4GB+128GB at ₦106,900

Key Features:

 32MP AI Dual Camera

Enjoy clearer, sharper selfies and better portraits with AI optimization.

 Immersive 6.88″ HD+ Display

Bigger is better. The POCO C71 delivers an expansive viewing experience perfect for movies, video

calls, and scrolling social media.

 Massive 5200mAh Battery

Stay unplugged longer. Whether for school, work, or play, the C71’s powerful battery is built for the long

haul.

 Secure Fingerprint and Face Unlock

Your phone, your rules. Get secure and instant access using your face or fingerprint.

 Efficient Octa-core Processor

Smooth performance for everyday apps, multitasking, and light gaming.

 15W Fast Charging Support

Spend less time plugged in and more time living, learning, and creating.

With the C71, POCO delivers a device that makes smart technology accessible to more Nigerians, while

still offering a sleek design and dependable features.

Available Now Nationwide

Both POCO X7 Pro and POCO C71 are now available for purchase across Nigeria starting May 29th,

2025. Customers can visit Xiaomi authorized retail stores or any of POCO’s trusted partners such as

FINET, RAYA, 3CHUB, SLOT, POINTEK, and any other Xiaomi authorized retail stores.

For those who prefer shopping online, both models are also available on major e-commerce platforms

including the Xiaomi Jumia Store, offering doorstep delivery and convenient payment options.

Power Meets Purpose

With this double launch, POCO continues its mission to empower Nigerian users with feature-rich, reliable

smartphones that combine style, performance, and value. Whether you’re chasing peak productivity with

the POCO X7 Pro or exploring smart tech for the first time with the POCO C71, POCO has something built

just for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to your nearest store or shop online, and experience the new era of

smartphone excellence with POCO. Follow POCO Nigeria on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to get

the latest news, updates, product tips, and exclusive community content.

