On Monday, the Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta reached a new gear as veteran Nigerian quarter-miler Patience Okon-George and Emmanuel Ojeli delivered two of the festival’s most electrifying performances.

With roaring fans watching from the stands, the duo not only claimed gold for their states but also etched their names deeper into National Sports Festival history; one with a new record, the other with a career-best time.

It was a day of statement victories, with Okon-George breaking a four-year-old record and Ojeli returning from the shadows to stamp his authority in the men’s 400m event.

Ace quarter-miler Patience Okon-George of Cross River State stunned spectators at the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta by smashing the women’s 400m record with a blistering time of 51.60 seconds to claim gold.

Her performance erased the previous festival record of 51.76s, set by Imaobong Nse Uko at the Edo 2020 edition.

As the clear favourite coming into the final, Okon-George didn’t disappoint. She dominated the race from the gun, pulling away from the rest of the field with commanding ease. Her new mark not only secured the title but reaffirmed her status as one of Nigeria’s all-time greats in the quarter-mile.

Finishing behind her was teammate Happy Rasheed, also of Rivers State, who claimed silver, while Miracle Uwem of Lagos State settled for bronze.

In the men’s 400m final, Emmanuel Ojeli capped off a dream return to competition with a golden finish, clocking a new personal best of 45.58 seconds. Representing Rivers State, Ojeli outpaced a strong field of contenders, including Gafar Badmus of Ogun State, who had posted an impressive 45.65s in the semi-finals, and Victor Sampson of Akwa Ibom, who took bronze.

Despite keeping a low profile in the heats and semi-finals, Ojeli exploded when it mattered most. His timing was perfect, both in strategy and execution.

“I feel blessed and fulfilled to have won the race,” Ojeli said post-race.

“I ran a PB and for today, I wasn’t just going for the time, I was going for the win.”

Looking ahead, he revealed his next steps:

“From now on, I’m moving to Europe to continue the season, put myself together and qualify for the World Championship.”

With these standout performances, the 2024 National Sports Festival not only produced champions but also set the tone for a promising international season ahead for Nigeria’s track stars.

