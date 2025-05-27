Barakat Quadre proved her mettle as Nigeria’s undisputed queen of the court, delivering a commanding performance at the Gateway Games 2024 in Abeokuta.

The US-based tennis star led Delta State to two gold medals in the tennis event of the National Sports Festival, showcasing the dominance and poise that have made her one of the most feared names in Nigerian women’s tennis.

Quadre’s electrifying run at the festival not only confirmed her top-seed status but also raised the bar for tennis excellence in the country.

With fans rallying behind every shot and the nation’s tennis officials lauding the quality of play, the 22-year-old made the tennis courts at the festival her stage, and she owned every moment.

On Monday, Quadre capped off her festival campaign with a stunning victory in the women’s doubles final, partnering Ronke Akingbade to outplay Edo State’s duo of Lovely Holzendorf and Blessing Omotayo. The Delta pair were clinical and composed, cruising to a 6-2, 6-2 win to secure the gold medal.

This followed her emphatic triumph in Sunday’s women’s singles final, where she dismantled Ogun State’s home favourite, Yakubu Ohunene, 6-1, 6-1. The back-to-back gold medals confirmed Quadri’s unrivalled status at this year’s games.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done here,” Quadre said after her doubles win. “The support, the energy, the atmosphere; everything came together. It’s been a great tournament, and I’m happy to have delivered for Delta.”

Quadre, however, missed out on a third gold in the mixed doubles final later that day.

Paired with Ikechukwu Iloputa, they fell to the Ogun State pair of Christopher Bulus and Yakubu Ohunene, who claimed the title 6-1, 6-4 in front of a thrilled home crowd.

Bulus, Ogun State tennis ace, had also enjoyed a remarkable festival.

He paired with Azeez Aleem to win gold in the men’s doubles after a comeback victory over Bayelsa’s David Ekpeyong and Uche Oparaoji. Despite losing the first set, the Ogun duo stormed back in a thrilling three-set battle.

Bulus earlier won the men’s singles gold on Sunday, defeating Ekpeyong 6-2 before the Bayelsa star retired in the second set, trailing 2-0.

As the curtains fell on the tennis events, the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Ifedayo Akindoju, praised the quality of competition witnessed at the festival.

“The final matches were epic, very good,” Mr Akindoju told reporters. “At some point, one of the players had some cramps and slowed down the game, but the level was high. I am satisfied with the standard.”

With stars like Quadre and Bulus lighting up the courts and new talents emerging from various states, tennis at the National Sports Festival continues to grow;, and the future looks promising.

