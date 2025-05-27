Nigerian wrestling veteran and Olympic medalist Blessing Oborududu will officially retire from competitive wrestling at the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

Her final appearance will be especially symbolic, taking place in Abeokuta—the city where her career began 18 years ago during the 2006 Gateway Games.

The Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF) confirmed that Oborududu, 36, will compete in her farewell bouts at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Centre in Ikenne, one of the wrestling venues for this year’s festival.

While Greco-Roman events began on Monday, Oborududu and other female freestyle wrestlers will take to the mat starting Tuesday.

Her first outing at the National Sports Festival in 2006 ended in defeat, but it marked the start of a remarkable journey that has left an enduring impact on Nigerian and African wrestling.

Since then, she has gone on to dominate the national stage, winning gold at every edition of the festival in which she competed—Kaduna 2009, Rivers 2011, Lagos 2012, Abuja 2018, Edo 2021, and Delta 2022.

“A legend will be saying goodbye to a sport she has contributed immensely to grow through her dedication, passion, and achievements,” the Nigerian Wrestling Federation said in an emotional statement.

“Her name resonates throughout Africa and beyond, evoking strong emotional responses from fans, Nigerian people, and well-wishers. The name Blessing Oborududu is leaving a memorable and significant history with an inherent sound that would be easily recalled and remembered.”

Oborududu’s influence extends well beyond Nigeria. She is a 12-time African champion and one of the continent’s most decorated wrestlers.

Her crowning moment on the international stage came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she became the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

She earned silver in the women’s freestyle 68kg category, finishing behind the United States’ Tamyra Stock-Mensah.

As she prepares to retire on the same stage where her journey began, Oborududu’s story offers a sense of closure and celebration.

It is not just the end of a career but the conclusion of a chapter in Nigerian sports history—one that has inspired countless athletes and reshaped the country’s presence on the global wrestling scene.

Her final appearance at the Gateway Games will be more than a competition; it will be a tribute to nearly two decades of dedication, achievement, and trailblazing excellence.

