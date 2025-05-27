In what will be remembered as one of the inspiring stories of the 22nd National Sports Festival, Team Ogun defied the odds on home soil to clinch three well-earned medals in the Chess event.

The feat proved that preparation, belief, and unity could outmanoeuvre even the toughest competition.

Despite being largely written off before the festival began, the Ogun State chess squad delivered an impressive campaign across six intense days and nine rounds, finishing with a goldChess and two bronze medals; and plenty of pride.

The star of the show was Adebayo Matan, who delivered a standout performance to capture gold on Board 5 in the men’s category.

Team captain Tobiloba Ogunsanya added a bronze on Board 6, while Everestus Joy rounded off the team’s medal tally with a bronze in the women’s Board 5 category.

“The target was for us to get at least a gold medal, which we actually achieved, and we’re really happy about that. We got some extra medals along the way, which is good for us,” said team captain Tobiloba Ogunsanya in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

“The biggest lesson is team spirit; that’s been number one for us. Other teams didn’t even expect us to win anything.”

Ogunsanya also praised the organisation and atmosphere of the event, stating:

“The experience has been a good one. The hosting has been nice, accommodation wonderful, feeding great, and the venue was top-notch alongside the tournament conditions.”

The performance of Team Ogun chess players has now etched the state firmly into the chess narrative of the Gateway Games 2024, sparking admiration and proving that even dark horses can rule the board.

Full Chess Results (Men) after 9 rounds

Board 1

Gold – Abdulraheem, Abdulrahman Akintoye (Oyo)

Silver – Kigigha, Bomo Lovet (Bayelsa)

Bronze – Olanrewaju, Ajibola (Delta)

Board 2

Gold – Olisa, Tennyson Ewomazino (Oyo)

Silver – Ekunke, Odey Goodness (Bayelsa)

Bronze – Alalibo, Krama (Delta)

Board 3

Gold- Habila, Jehu Thomas (Bauchi)

Silver – Omorere, Benjamin Aruoture (Delta)

Bronze – Koko, Obubele (Bayelsa)

Board 4

Gold – Akinseye, Abiola Daniel (Oyo)

Silver – Eyenghe, Sunny (Bayelsa)

Bronze – Wudiri, Solomon Simon (Plateau)

Board 5

Gold – Matan, Adebayo Oludayo (Ogun)

Silver – Onokpite, Kennedy (Oyo)

Bronze – Okemakinde, Toluwanimi (Edo)

Board 6

Gold – Eyetonghan, Denyefa Callistus (Edo)

Silver – Akinwamide, Oluwadamilare (Delta)

Bronze – Ogunsanya, Tobiloba (Ogun)

Team Event Male

Gold – Oyo

Silver – Bayela

Bronze – Delta

Chess Results (Female) after 9 rounds

Board 1

Gold – Quickpen, Deborah Ebimobo-Ere (Bayelsa)

Silver – Samson, Peace (Oyo)

Bronze – Igbigbi, Lily Nora Ogheneyerovwo (Rivers)

Board 2

Gold – Iguehi, Elora Oise (Rivers)

Silver – Ofowino, Toritsemuwa (Delta)

Bronze – Oloruntola, Oluwatobiloba (Oyo)

Board 3

Gold – Nwankwo, Michelle Chiamaka (Rivers)

Silver – Oke, Abiodun (Lagos)

Bronze – Onoja, Iyefu Joy (Oyo)

Board 4

Gold – ONWUCHEKWA, Nneka Mercy (Imo)

Silver – Michael, Bridget (Delta)

Bronze – Suleiman, Azumi Ayisha (Bayelsa)

Board 5

Gold – Ebiakpo, Ebisinde Treasure (Bayelsa)

Silver – Osundinakin, Omoyemi (Lagos)

Bronze – Everestus, Joy (Ogun)

Board 6

Gold – AKINJISOLA, Sarah Oluwatosin (Osun)

Silver – Udemba, Chinyere Blessing (Delta)

Bronze – Omesu, Miracle Chinyere (Bayelsa)

Team Event Female

Gold – Rivers

Silver – Delta

Bronze – Oyo

With medals in their pockets and heads held high, Team Ogun’s underdog success at the chess boards is one for the books, a checkmate moment in the story of the 2024 Gateway Games.

