The Nigeria Police, Kano State Command, says it has launched a thorough investigation into an incident that led to the death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano Division and one other individual.

The incident occurred on 25 May at about 8:15 p.m. in Rano Local Government Area, following the arrest of a motorcycle mechanic, Abdullahi Musa, who was alleged to be riding recklessly under the influence of substances.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Monday in Kano.

The statement said the suspect was taken into custody and later showed signs of weakness. He was rushed to Rano General Hospital, where he died on 26 May at about 6:00 a.m. while receiving treatment.

“Following the incident, miscreants reportedly mobilised and attacked the Rano Police Division. Parts of the station and two vehicles were set ablaze, while 10 other vehicles were vandalised.”

“The DPO was seriously injured in the attack and later died at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital,” the statement added.

The command said 27 suspects had been arrested in connection with the violence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

It stated that normalcy had been restored in the area and that police personnel were on ground to maintain law and order.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Bakori, who visited the scene of the incident, also paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Mohammed Isah Umar (Autan Bawo 19).

He ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine both the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that those found culpable are brought to justice.

The police command condoled with the family of the deceased DPO, describing him as a gallant officer, who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The command urged residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands, assuring that justice would be served.

It also reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and public order, and called on the public to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

