At the close of its third season in Uyo, MTN CHAMPS earned widespread praise from coaches and government officials for sparking a much-needed revival in Nigerian school sports.

The initiative is being credited with restoring structure, visibility, and hope to a system that had long been neglected.

For many educators and coaches, MTN CHAMPS is more than just a competition — it’s a catalyst for change.

With participation from over 21,500 athletes across 1,300 schools since its launch in 2023, it’s quickly becoming one of the most impactful grassroots sports platforms in the country.

Coach Francis Ugochukwu of Charity of the Most Precious Blood Secondary School, Imo State, whose team won the Youth Girls Team Trophy at the Uyo Grand Final, described the competition’s influence on students and schools alike.

“All the way from Imo State to this place [Uyo], for the school to allow us to come here, they knew what we could do. And to God be the glory, we have proven that we are worthy to be here,” he said.

His team took gold in discus, silver in shot put, and placed in several finals — achievements that, he said, have already begun to transform attitudes toward sports at his school.

“Even in ordinary interhouse sports, everyone will now want to do sports. Imagine winning this trophy — whether they’re good or not, students will want to participate. This will encourage the school to build the necessary sports facilities,” Mr Ugochukwu added. “We will go back, go around the community and tell them that we are champions.”

This shift in attitude is no small feat. For years, sports in Nigerian schools — especially public ones — have suffered from neglect.

According to Statista, as of 2018, only 9% of public elementary schools in Nigeria had playgrounds, compared to 32% of private schools.

This stark disparity reflects the deep infrastructural challenges in public education and the limited access most students have to even the most basic sports facilities.

In many cases, athletic programs have been reduced to irregular inter-house sports days, often held without proper tracks, fields, or trained personnel.

For young talents with potential, the path to development has been unclear — until now.

MTN CHAMPS is working to change that. By creating a national structure for youth competition and identifying standout athletes for further training at its Lagos-based academy, the program is rebuilding the foundation of school athletics.

The initiative has also caught the attention of national sports authorities. Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), praised the program’s role in aligning with the federal government’s grassroots sports agenda.

“The focus of sports in Nigeria at the moment is youth development and grassroots sports. This is why the president appointed a special committee on grassroots sports, because of the vision and the mindset that grassroots sport is the future,” Mr Dikko said.

He outlined plans to develop sports “centres of excellence” at every level of the education system — from one university in each region, to one secondary school per state, and one primary school in every local government area.

“We’re trying to work with the Federal Ministry of Education to create centres of excellence around schools… so the kids here have a path to grow to the best they can be in their own chosen career of sports,” he added.

With competitions held in cities like Benin, Lagos, and Uyo, and hundreds of schools participating, MTN CHAMPS is quickly becoming a rallying point for communities, schools, and future stars. It offers more than a stage — it gives young Nigerians a reason to believe in the power of sports again.

For coaches like Ugochukwu and thousands of students across the country, the message is clear: school sports in Nigeria are not dead — they just needed a spark.

