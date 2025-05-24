Different headlines dominated newspaper cover pages today.
Punch reported that, “FG to sell houses to low- and middle-income Nigerians.”
The Guardian reported that, “Operation Jagabanise Gains Ground in Southern Nigeria.”
Blueprint headline read, “JAMB glitches: How to prevent reoccurrence – Experts, stakeholders.”
“Tinubu @ Midterm: Who are the people govt is satisfying?” Vanguard headline read.
“Army troops neutralise scores of terrorists, recover weapons,” according to Daily Monitor.
“With opposition at crossroads, Atiku, Saraki move to heal deepening divide,” This Day reported.
“FG Goes Tough On Airlines Lifting Passengers Without Visa Into Nigeria,” according to The Matrix.
“Don’t scrap state electoral bodies, govs, others tell FG,” the Hope reported.
“Experts doubt genuine intention, warn govt against militarisation,” according to The Independent newspaper.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
