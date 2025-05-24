The paddles are out, the tables ready, and anticipation is in the air as the table tennis event at the 22nd National Sports Festival—Gateway Games 2024—gets underway today (Saturday) at the Alake Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Featuring a mix of local regulars and returning international players, this year’s competition has drawn attention for its broad participation and competitive matchups.

Representing Team Bayelsa are notable names like Olajide Omotayo, Azeez Solanke, and Taiwo Mati.

They will be joined by experienced home-based players including Matthew Kuti, Muiz Adegoke, and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, who are representing other states.

Together, they bring a strong blend of international exposure and local skill to the table across the team, doubles, and singles events.

The table tennis matches, originally scheduled to begin earlier, were slightly delayed to accommodate the conclusion of badminton matches at the same venue.

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) confirmed that the overlap was managed to allow a smooth start for the tournament.

“We’re expecting a more competitive tournament this year, with participation from teams that have been absent in recent editions,” the NTTF noted.

“Some players are just coming off the ITTF World Championships in Doha, which adds an extra layer of readiness to the contest.”

Team Bayelsa’s Olajide Omotayo, currently Nigeria’s second-highest-ranked male player, is expected to be a key figure. Alongside Solanke and Mati, his international experience will test the readiness of other competitors.

Team Lagos enters with national champion Matthew Kuti and Muiz Adegoke. Kuti, a consistent performer on the domestic scene, is still in search of his first National Sports Festival gold medal, following several strong showings at national tournaments. Also competing is Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, who recently impressed at the Osun National Open.

Oyo State, under Coach Dotun Omoniyi, features seasoned players like Akinwale Fagbamila and Joshua Olaniran, both of whom could prove difficult opponents in the later rounds.

In para table tennis, Ogun State’s Isau Ogunkunle, a bronze medalist at the Paris Paralympics, will compete in the Men’s Class 4 singles, hoping to perform well on home soil. Team Edo’s Faith Obazuaye, a Commonwealth Games medalist, leads the women’s para squad and will look to maintain her standing on the national scene.

The table tennis competition continues until May 28, with fans looking forward to several engaging contests and emerging talents in the coming days.

Play has begun—Gateway Games 2024 table tennis is officially underway.

