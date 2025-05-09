As the 2025 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations approaches its business end, African football’s top technical minds are converging in Cairo for an exclusive analysis session.

One name stands out among them; Nigerian football icon Daniel Amokachi, who will be central to a star-studded Technical Study Group set to unveil key insights into the tournament’s group stage at a highly anticipated media briefing.

Set to take place at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday, 11 May, the event promises tactical deep-dives, scouting revelations, and a rare look into the next generation of African footballing talent.

For many fans across the continent, Daniel “The Bull” Amokachi needs no introduction. A former Premier League striker with Everton, Amokachi was a key part of the legendary Super Eagles squad that captured global attention at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, where he scored two goals and helped Nigeria reach the Round of 16.

Now, decades after dazzling on the pitch, Amokachi is set to use his footballing brain to break down the continent’s brightest young stars.

As part of the CAF Technical Study Group, he will lead a team offering crucial observations on team tactics, individual brilliance, and overarching trends emerging from the U-20 AFCON tournament.

Elite minds in one room: CAF’s technical dream team

Amokachi won’t be alone in Cairo. He will be joined by Walter Steenbok; the former Technical director of the South African Football Association, known for his meticulous eye for talent and structure and Mohamed Magassouba, a veteran coach with over 30 years of experience, including recent stints with Mali and DR Congo.

Romain Albaric, a scout for Swiss club FC Sion, and Bennard Yao Kumordzi, scout for Belgian side K.R.C. Genk, and a former Ghana international with a sharp lens on player development, would be bringing a European perspective to African talent.

This powerhouse panel is expected to provide media professionals and stakeholders with a comprehensive technical breakdown of the tournament so far.

With the tournament producing thrilling football and spotlighting future superstars, the technical briefing is poised to add vital context to what fans and pundits have witnessed on the pitch.

Beyond the microphone: Shaping the future of African Football

More than just a media interaction, CAF’s Technical Study Group plays a strategic role in documenting and shaping the technical evolution of football in Africa.

The group’s work influences coaching programmes, talent development strategies, and even future tournament standards.

Having football legends like Daniel Amokachi in these rooms ensures that the analysis is not only credible but also resonates with the spirit and reality of African football.

As the continent waits to crown its next U-20 champion, Sunday’s session in Cairo will serve as a reminder that African football is thinking deeply about its future; both on and off the pitch.

And leading that conversation, fittingly, is one of its most iconic stars.

